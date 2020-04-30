On Thursday, it was announced in a press release that the Gatorade Company will honor spring sports athletes.
High school spring sports in 46 states, including Montana and Wyoming, have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vermont was the latest state to cancel on Thursday.
“For 35 years, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has put a spotlight on some of the country’s best high school athletes and perhaps more importantly, best leaders," said Gatorade senior VP and GM Brett O'Brien in a press release. "While many high schools across the country have canceled or cut short their spring sports seasons in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re still planning to award spring sport athletes because we think it is important to recognize and celebrate these athletes for their accomplishments on and off the field.”
Athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character are the criteria used to select Gatorade winners. The release said the committee will consider other performance indicators, such as off-season and previous accomplishments, due to the lack of in-season performance because of the cancellations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.