BILLINGS — When Billings West softball outfielder Lileigh Nieto smashed a go-ahead home run in extra innings to put the Golden Bears ahead against crosstown rival Billings Senior on Thursday, a West fan cheered on the play while saying a remark.

"Finally," the fan said. "She was due."

Nieto, postgame, would agree — and she was so excited to break her recent hex that she even almost missed first base on her home run trot.

The junior officially touched 'em all, however, and the Bears needed those two runs Nieto provided on the hit to pull away from the Broncs in a tense eight-inning, 5-3 victory in a rematch of last season's Class AA state championship series.

West starting pitcher Camden Susott went the distance in the circle — closing the show with poise even with Senior getting the tying run on second in the bottom of the eighth — as Nieto and Koral Perez both went yard for the Bears' second victory over the Broncs on the year, though their first meeting April 1 (a 20-6 West win) was a much different result than Thursday's.

But when Senior forced West to adjust, Nieto, in an 0-1 hole with one out and a runner on in her final plate appearance, saw an opportunity to make the most out of the situation.

"(My last two games) were good games, I just didn't perform the way that I should've," Nieto said. "I feel like my team really had my back and they really hyped me up. That first pitch (on the home run at-bat) she threw to me was a great pitch, and I just told myself to not let another one like that go by."

It looked as if for much of the game before her defining play that Nieto, despite getting plenty of air on the ball throughout the afternoon, was going to continue to be stuck in an offensive rut.

She flew out in her first two at-bats, while her third in the sixth inning would've gotten down had Senior center fielder Portia Bryant not made a miraculous diving catch to rob Nieto of potential extra bases.

That web gem was part of a multi-inning lull in West's offense as it scored three runs off of four hits combined in the second and third innings, then no runs with just one hit from innings four through seven. Senior's two Rileys on the mound, Reinhardt and Tryan, were doing their part to ensure that the Bears weren't going to run away with a lopsided win again.

But they could only hold back West's arsenal for so long.

"She struggled in a couple of games, but she came out and she's hitting the ball hard," Bears coach Preston Sanders said of Nieto and her go-ahead shot. "She wants to get a hit every time. ... Anytime you can get a win like this, a conference win (or) crosstown, it's a big deal to them."

Senior, the defending Class AA state champion, and its youthful roster with just two seniors, immediately got out on the front foot as leadoff hitter Viennah Meyer scored in the first inning, then leveled the game at 3-3 through a two-run fourth (including a RBI single from catcher Octavia Meyer) and kept it there all the way to extras.

But after Susott got through being rattled in the game's first half, she was mostly lights-out in the second half. The fifth through seventh innings only saw one Bronc reach base, and Senior's last-ditch rally that fell short in the eighth came with little room left to spare as Susott got the Broncs down to their final out before it occurred.

"West has just always been a good hitting program," Senior coach Lisa Shulund said. "I honestly feel like both Rileys, but Riley Tryan in particular ... did a really good job of just trying to keep them off-balanced a little bit, not giving them things that they could get a good, solid contact.

"I feel like when we did have a couple of good hits, they were right to people. That's kind of hard. We just need to find a gap and we really want to peak at the end, so this is kind of what we're hoping for, to just get better every game and peak at state."

With both teams looking to rid themselves of final flaws and faults prior to the Class AA tourney from May 25-27 in Helena, it's quite possible Senior could see West, with last year's near miss on its mind and amid a nine-year stretch removed from its most recent state title, again at the state level, though they'll clash again (in a rescheduled game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Will James Middle School) at least once no matter what.

And if Nieto used the Broncs once already to help her regain her mojo, what's to say she can't use them again this weekend to rip off on a tear at just the right time?

"Playing against any team in this town is great competition," Nieto said. "Without my team picking me up this past week, I don't think I would've done it. ... We have tough competition, the pressure is definitely good. We need pressure. We need that to push us."

