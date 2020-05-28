CHICAGO — Anna Toon of Great Falls High is the 2019-20 Gatorade Montana softball player of the year for the second straight year, the company announced Thursday.
Toon is the second Bison softball player to win the honor. She is now a finalist for Gatorade national softball player of the year.
A right-handed pitcher and shortstop, Toon helped lead her NorCal Firecrackers 18-and-under ASA club team to a runner-up finish at the 2019 Triple Crown World Series in July. Toon also led the Bison to the 2019 Class AA state championship.
She concluded her high school softball career with a .448 batting average and 15 home runs. She earned 20 wins and struck out 165 in the circle.
This year's Montana High School Association softball season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Toon has volunteered as a youth softball coach and donated her time to multiple community service initiatives through the Great Falls High National Honor Society.
“Anna is a dominant pitcher with great command and unlimited endurance,” said Craig Volpe, Toon’s summer ball coach with the Firecrackers.
Toon has maintained a 3.60 GPA. She has signed a national letter of intent to play softball on scholarship at Montana.
Toon joins Gatorade Montana softball players of the year Erin Hocker (2017-18, Great Falls High), Tristin Achenbach (2016-17, Great Falls CMR; 2015-16, Conrad-Choteau), and Morgan Ray (2014-15, Frenchtown) among the state’s list of former award winners.
