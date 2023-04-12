GREAT FALLS – The Great Falls High Bison were three outs away from climbing atop the Eastern AA softball standings Tuesday afternoon at windblown Multi-Sports Complex.

Until they weren’t.

In a matter of a few seconds in the seventh inning, a rare walk by star pitcher Tehneson Ehnes and two infield errors turned an apparently safe 6-4 GFH lead into a precarious situation, with rival Great Falls CMR trailing only 6-5 and runners at second and third.

That’s when junior Julia Bushard poked a single into right field to score both runners and complete a 7-6 walk-off victory before more than 500 mostly shocked spectators.

“I just figured if I could get another hit we could win the game,” said Bushard, who broke out of an early-season slump with her third hit of the game.

“Julia was like a lot of our hitters, struggling at the plate the first few games,” said CMR coach Alex Lowry. “But 1 through 9 today, we had good at-bats against a good pitcher, and that’s what it took.”

It also took a little luck and some help from the Bison defense, which had played well the first six innings behind veteran pitcher Ehnes, who was seeking her fourth victory of the season.

The Rustlers opened the seventh inning with a single by pitcher Brie Ginnaty, her third hit of the game. An infield error put runners at first and second, then Ehnes issued only her second walk of the contest to load the sacks with no outs. Ehnes got the next batter to hit a pop up that the umpires immediately ruled an infield fly, with the batter automatically out.

But the Bison second baseman lost the ball in the sun and the ball dropped in the dirt, with all three runners advancing a base. That brought up Bushard, who immediately slashed a single to right field to end the game.

“I think I maybe faced her (Ehnes) once last year,” said Bushard, who split time between the JV squad and varsity in 2022.

The result left CMR and GFH tied in Eastern AA standings with 2-1 records. The Bison are 3-3 overall and the Rustlers are 2-3.

CMR managed 11 hits against Ehnes, including doubles by Ginnaty, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Cadence Taylor and Jaclyn Kleinsasser. The Bison got nine hits off Ginnaty, who walked only one batter.

“I was super proud of how Brie handled herself on the mound,” said Lowry, a former star player at CMR and the University of Great Falls. “She was mentally tough in a difficult situation.”

The Rustlers scored single runs in the first three innings to go up 3-1, but the Bison finally broke through with four runs in the fifth to grab a 5-3 lead. Two errors opened the inning, then Alex Bloomgren and Ashlyn Jones delivered RBI hits and Ella Galloway provided a sacrifice fly.

Jones had two doubles and Galloway added a two-bagger to lead the attack for coach Don Meierhoff’s team. Ehnes and Bloomgren each had two singles in the loss.

The Bison and Rustlers hit the road later this week for games at Belgrade and Billings West, considered to be among the best teams in Eastern AA.