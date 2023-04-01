GREAT FALLS – High school softball is alive and well in the Electric City.

At least it’s alive.

After a chilly and wet preseason that didn’t allow many outdoor workouts, the Great Falls High Bison opened their Class AA season with a 14-2 victory over Butte High on Friday afternoon at Multi-SportsComplex.

Senior pitcher Tehneson Ehnes and senior outfielder Ashlyn Jones each hit home runs as the Bison coasted to the victory in their first outing of spring.

An earlier doubleheader in Kalispell had been postponed by bad weather.

“Our defense, especially in the infield, was good for this early in the year,” said GFH coach Don Meierhoff. “We had a double play and Dani Senger was in the middle of it.”

Madison Davis had two hits and four runs batted in for the Bison and Ella Galloway produced three runs with two hits.

The Bison are scheduled to visit Helena on Tuesday, but the weather outlook isn’t good.

Great Falls CMR was slated to play at Butte Saturday but that contest has been postponed by likely snowy weather.