GREAT FALLS – Every conference softball game is critical this spring in Eastern AA play, since the top six finishers qualify for the state tournament and the other two stay home.
But in the Electric City, no game is more critical than the crosstown clash between Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR.
Victories have been hard to come by for Great Falls this spring, but coach Don Meierhoff’s Bison produced a crucial win Tuesday afternoon at windswept Multi-Sports Complex.
The Bison scored early and they scored late as they held off the rival Rustlers 7-5 before about 500 hardy fans. The triumph boosted GFH to 2-4 in Eastern AA play, 4-5 overall. With their third straight loss over the past five days, CMR dropped to 3-3 in league action, 5-4 overall.
A solo homer by senior Alex Bloomgren got the Bison on the scoreboard in the first inning, and GFH added another run in the second when junior Dyna Timboe singled home Dani Senger.
The score remained 2-0 through four innings before Brooke Powers singled home Madeline Hamma for CMR’s first run off Bison junior right-hander Tehneson Ehnes.
The Rustlers then plated two runs in the top of the sixth to go ahead 3-2. Junior Brie Ginnaty – also the starting pitcher – scored the tying run on Hamma’s sacrifice fly, then Russell went ahead on another sac fly by Kadence Taylor.
The Bison flexed their muscles with two homers in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 7-3 advantage. Junior Ella Galloway started things off with a leadoff homer, then the Bison loaded the bases on a single by Ehnes, a double by Olivia Gammill and a walk. CMR relief pitcher Maddy Hermiller, who had replaced Ginnaty, then threw a wild pitch that allowed Ehnes to score the go-ahead run.
Senger then sent a long fly over the fence in right field to put the Bison up by four. It was the first homer of the season for the junior shortstop. Bloomgren leads the team with four dingers.
CMR stayed alive in the seventh as Lauren Lindseth walked and scored on Ginnaty’s homer to dead center. Ehnes then settled down and retired the final two batters to end the 95-minute contest.
The Bison and Rustlers both have makeup games Thursday before they play host to the first-ever East-West Crossover Tournament on Saturday. All 16 AA teams will play double-headers against a similarly ranked team from the other division. The games will be played at noon and 2 p.m. with all eight diamonds at Multi-Sports seeing action.
