HELENA — For 12 Class AA softball teams, a season’s worth of work boils down to a three-day tournament at Batch Fields in the Capital City.

A team from the east took last season’s state championship, but this year, the west boasts two, 16-win teams that are equally stacked in the circle and in the batter’s box.

Billings West is strong again this year behind a .385 team batting average and 25 home runs.

Kalispell Glacier hasn’t won a softball state title since 2015, but has one of the easier paths this year with a first-round bye.

The expanded field gives opportunities to teams like three-win Bozeman and five-win Kalispell Flathead. The Bravettes gotta like their first-round matchup considering they beat Great Falls 3-1 just last week.

Friday will be the toughest day of the tournament, especially for teams that lose on Thursday. A quick loss means a team would need to play (and win) four games on Friday to make it to Saturday.

Remaining in the winner’s bracket means playing two games on Friday.

Here’s to hoping the weather holds (rain is currently forecasted for Thursday and Saturday) so everyone can enjoy an uninterrupted ending to what has been a great season.

Here’s what to watch for:

2022 Champion: Billings Senior

Who’s back: Belgrade (11-9), Billings Senior (12-6), Billings West (14-2), Great Falls High (12-8), Helena High (16-3), Helena Capital (14-6), Kalispell Glacier (16-2), Missoula Sentinel (13-6), Great Falls CMR (11-8), Missoula Big Sky (12-7)

Who’s new: Bozeman (3-15), Kalispell Flathead (5-14)

First round matchups

4E Belgrade vs. 5W Missoula Big Sky

– regular-season head-to-head: 1-1

–Thursday, 11 a.m., Field 1

3W Missoula Sentinel vs. 6E Bozeman

– regular-season head-to-head: NA

– Thursday, 11 a.m., Field 4

4W Helena Capital vs. 5E Great Falls CMR

– regular-season head-to-head: 1-0 Capital

– Thursday, 1 p.m., Field 1

3E Great Falls High vs. 6W Kalispell Flathead

– regular-season head-to-head: 1-0 Flathead

– Thursday, 1 p.m., Field 4

First round byes

1W Kalispell Glacier – plays winner of Belgrade-Big Sky at 3 p.m. (Field 1)

2E Billings Senior – plays winner of Sentinel-Bozeman at 3 p.m. (Field 4)

1E Billings West – plays winner of Capital-CMR at 5 p.m. (Field 1)

2W Helena High – plays winner of Great Falls-Flathead at 5 p.m. (Field 4)

Tournament’s top hitters

Grace Hood (Missoula Big Sky) – .652/.721/1.289/2.011, 13 home runs, 36 RBI, 5 doubles

Mya Boos (Billings West) – .579/.625/1.105/1.730, 7 home runs, 22 RBI, 9 doubles

Kendall Klemp (Helena High) – .547/.608/.969/1.577, 6 home runs, 27 RBI, 7 doubles, 1 triple

Ella Seaman (Belgrade) – .484/.545/.953/1.498, 8 home runs, 29 RBI, 6 doubles

Tournament’s top pitchers

Faith Howard (Helena High) – 1.69 ERA, 70.1 innings pitched, 120 strikeouts, 33 walks

Riley Tryan (Billings Senior) – 3.07 ERA, 90.2 innings pitched, 83 strikeouts, 32 walks

Ella Farrell (Kalispell Glacier) – 2.47 ERA, 73.2 innings pitched, 84 strikeouts, 20 walks

Camden Susott (Billings West) – 3.31 ERA, 55 innings pitched, 58 strikeouts, 29 walks