MISSOULA — Softball teams from western Montana have dominated the State A tournament the past 15 years, but the eastern teams might have something to say this week.
Billings Central and Laurel, the top two seeds out of the Southeast A, have been among the state’s best teams this season. Frenchtown, the Southwest A champ, and Columbia Falls, the Northwest A champ, have also shown their potential to emerge victorious this weekend, while defending state champ Polson, the Northwest A No. 2 seed, won’t go down easily.
The last time a team other than Polson, Frenchtown or Belgrade (now in Class AA) won the state title was Libby in 2008. Frenchtown won five of the past 12, Polson won four and Belgrade won three.
The last time a team east of Belgrade captured the state crown was Laurel in 2006. When Laurel placed third last year, the Locomotives became the first team east of Belgrade to earn a state trophy since 2006.
The tournament runs from Thursday through Saturday at Hamilton. This is the first time the host school didn’t qualify for the tournament since Miles City hosted in 2011.
Here’s a look at the state qualifiers:
2021 state trophies: Polson (champion), Frenchtown (runner-up), Laurel (third place)
Who’s back: Billings Central (20-0-1), Frenchtown (18-1-2), Columbia Falls (19-3), Laurel (17-6-1), Polson (16-6), Havre (14-7-1), Corvallis (14-8), Lewistown (11-11), Livingston (11-11), Glendive (8-10), Butte Central (8-11).
Who’s new: Ronan (11-11).
Leading off: Billings Central is the only team without a loss entering the tournament, with its lone blemish a tie against Frenchtown. Laurel is the only team to beat Frenchtown this season. Frenchtown avenged its lone loss, to Laurel, by playing to a tie in their rematch. Columbia Falls is the only team that is perfect against Class A (18-0) and teams in the tournament (13-0); the Wildkats have beaten the Locomotives but haven’t faced the Rams or Broncs. All six losses for Polson have come to Columbia Falls, Laurel, Frenchtown and Billings Central; the Pirates are the only team to beat defending State B/C champ Florence, which defeated Laurel twice and Columbia Falls once.
In the circle: Billings Central is powered by pitcher Peyton Whitehead, a Miles Community College signee who is 18-0-1 with a 1.72 ERA and a .415 batting average. She’s one of just five seniors on a team that also includes three sophomores and 11 freshmen. Laurel pitcher Ella Crookston enters with a 2.90 ERA and 126 strikeouts, while the offense has five batters hitting .400 or better. Frenchtown pitcher Sadie Smith has kept batters off balance with movement on her pitches, while the senior-heavy batting lineup has helped produce a run differential of plus-205. Maddie Moultray’s pitching and a deep lineup of hitters have carried a Columbia Falls team that has three seniors, nine sophomores and six freshmen. Polson pitcher Katelyne Druyvestein has shouldered the load again after pitching the Pirates to the title last year, but they’ve had to replace five key hitters. Havre won the Northeast A divisional title for the first time with pitchers Elle Verploegen and Avery Carlson, who are both 6-3 with a combined 4.89 ERA; Carlson is one of three Havre batters hitting .484 or better. Butte Central has won six of its final seven games, being boosted by the return of ace pitcher and No. 2 hitter Sofee Thatcher from a knee injury. Lewistown has won 10 of its past 14 games after starting 1-7.
Around the bases: Frenchtown has won a state trophy in 15 of the past 16 seasons under head coach Eli Field, winning six titles, placing second five times and taking third four times. The Broncs have 11 state titles across multiple classifications, with their last crown coming in 2016. Polson has made the championship game 11 times and won eight times; the Pirates have won a state trophy in seven of the past 11 seasons. Butte Central’s last trophy was second in 2016; the Maroons are 3-4 in title games, winning in 1997, 1999 and 2000. Billings Central has won two state titles (1994, 1995) in four trips; the Rams’ last trophy was second in 2003. Laurel’s lone state title in four trips to the championship game came in 2006, its last trip there. Columbia Falls’ only trophy was third in 2013. Corvallis’ only two trophies are third-place finishes in 2008 and 2005. Glendive, Havre, Lewistown, Livingston and Ronan have never won a Class A state trophy. Ronan was the State B runner-up in 2013 and 2015.
