State B-C Tournament
Thursday-Saturday
At Florence High School and Florence Community Park
2019 champion: Huntley Project Red Devils
Who's back: Cut Bank-Valier Wolves, Florence Falcons, Huntley Project Red Devils, Manhattan Tigers, Shepherd Fillies
Who's new: Columbus-Absarokee-Park City (Stillwater) Renegades, Ennis Mustangs, Mission-Arlee-Charlo Bulldogs
Leading off: Florence is the No. 1 seed from the Western B-C and gets to host state on its home field. The Falcons, led by first-year coach Maurice Craun, won the divisional tournament on their home turf last week by outscoring teams 39-12 in four games. They toughed out a 5-4 win over Mission-Arlee-Charlo in the undefeated final and a 9-8 win over MAC in the title game. Both teams bring strong pitching and good offense; they’re projected by some to be playing for the state title. Florence owns a 3-1 edge over MAC this season, including 3-0 on its home field, with three of those games decided by one run. Manhattan is lurking behind after nearly making the divisional title game, losing 6-5 to MAC.
In the circle: Columbus-Absarokee-Park City is looking to be in the conversation for a state title as the No. 1 seed from the Eastern B-C. The Renegades outscored their four opponents 43-13 at the divisional tournament, including a 16-1 win in the title game against Cut Bank-Valier, which will be the No. 2 seed. Huntley Project, the 2019 state champion, could still be dangerous after settling for the Eastern B-C No. 3 seed. The Red Devils lost their final two divisional games by scores of 8-7 to Columbus-Absarokee-Park City and Cut Bank-Valier.
Around the bases: Huntley Project won the 2019 state title, its first crown in four trips to the championship game. Florence has made the state title game in 15 of 21 seasons since 1999, going 10-5. Columbus-Absarokee-Park City, which is at state for the first time since 2016, made five consecutive title games from 2007-11 and won in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2011. Cut Bank-Valier has made the state title game once, losing to Florence in 2001. Shepherd has made it to the chipper once, falling to Frenchtown in 1997. MAC, which is making its first trip to state since 2017, has never made the state title contest. Neither has Manhattan, which earned its first-ever postseason trophy last week when it placed third at the Western B-C divisional; the Tigers are making their second appearance at state in the program’s three-year history. Ennis is in the state tournament for the first time after launching its softball program in 2019.
