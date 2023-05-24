ANACONDA — It's technically the Class B-C state softball tournament, but given recent results a more fitting name might be Florence-Carlton Fun-Fest.

The Falcons won their second consecutive crown last year in Lewistown to earn an all-class-record 12th state title, all since 2000. It was Florence-Carlton's fourth championship in six years; the Falcons fell to Huntley Project in the 2019 final and didn't get a chance at all in 2020 thanks to COVID-19 canceling the entire season.

Can they do it again? The first step was to qualify for the eight-team tournament, and to nobody's surprise Florence-Carlton has done just that after winning the Western B-C Divisional.

But does destiny have a different plan this week?

Mission-Arlee-Charlo, which has back-to-back runner-up finishes, split with Florence-Carlton 2-2 this season after going 1-10 in its previous 11 games against the Falcons, in 2021 and 2022. A potential Florence-Carlton-MAC rematch is clearly the top storyline, but a potent Shepherd outfit, looking to build on last year's third-place finish, could spoil the narrative.

Here's a closer look at the State B-C tournament starting Thursday at the Charlotte Yeoman Complex in Anaconda:

2022 state trophies: Florence-Carlton (champion), Mission-Arlee-Charlo (runner-up), Shepherd (third place).

Who's back: Florence-Carlton (19-8), Mission-Arlee-Charlo (24-3), Shepherd (21-3), Manhattan (16-9), Conrad-Choteau (11-7-1), Columbus-Absarokee-Park City (NA).

Who's new: Huntley Project (NA), Thompson Falls-Noxon (15-10).

Leading off: Florence-Carlton and MAC, of course. The youthful Falcons won their first 10 games this season before falling twice to Class A foes en route to a 9-8 finish. They appeared to be more vulnerable in part because of the departure of four senior standouts from last year's state-title squad, leaving them with two seniors — most notably pitcher Rylee Yeoman. This year the script is flipped, with Mission-Arlee-Charlo bringing the experience, led by Carroll College-bound shortstop Jerny Crawford, a two-time all-stater, and twin sister Rheid, a second baseman. Backing them are junior slugger Izzy Evans and a hard-hitting cast for the Bulldogs, who own triumphs over defending state champions Florence-Carlton AND Frenchtown. But two of the three losses are to the Falcons, both at divisionals last week — including the title game. Peering in from the perimeter is Shepherd, which has lost only to Class A Laurel and fellow state qualifiers Columbus-Absarokee-Park City (Stillwater) and Conrad-Choteau. The Fillies took care of business at the Eastern B-C Divisional, downing Stillwater and Conrad-Choteau twice each on the way to the crown.

In the circle: It's a family affair at Shepherd, where junior Paige Goodell, who already owns the program's strikeout record for a single game (15) and season (199), is pitching to her sister, freshman catcher Karli Goodell — all under the watchful eye of their mom, coach Lori Goodell ... For Florence-Carlton, Autumn Sutton and Rylee Yeoman and have stepped into the pitching void left by Kylie Kovatch, who is now at Carroll ... Evans has been the go-to for MAC, and she earned her first-even win over Florence-Carlton with an 8-2 complete-game regular-season triumph May 6 ... The Stillwater Renegades, who downed Shepherd at divisionals to qualify for the title game but lost twice to the Fillies for the crown, will ride the arm of pitcher Hannah Kimble.

Around the bases: Keep an eye on Huntley Project, which is back in a familiar place after winning the state title in 2019 but plummeting to a two-win season a year ago. Eight freshmen have helped the Red Devils' turnaround and offer a glimpse of a bright future in Worden ... Conrad-Choteau is back after a drought since winning back-to-back crowns in 2015-16. The CowDogs fell twice in the Eastern B-C Divisional to Shepherd but did defeat Huntley Project 11-4 and owns a 19-4 win over Shepherd in late April ... Before Florence-Carlton, the fixture in the championship ring was Stillwater, which won four crowns from 2007-11 but hasn't won since ... Don't sleep on Manhattan, which is in the program's fifth year but has qualified for state four consecutive seasons. The Tigers, who tripped Florence-Carlton 7-4 on May 5 and also own two wins over Thompson Falls-Noxon, are seeking their first semifinal appearance. Speaking of Thompson Falls-Noxon, the Bluehawks/Red Devils softball co-op is making its first appearance since winning the state crown in 2010.