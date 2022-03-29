BILLINGS — Season-opening Class AA softball games scheduled between two Billings schools and the Helena schools were postponed Tuesday and rescheduled for Wednesday due to inclement weather in Helena.
Tuesday's original schedule remained the same for Wednesday.
Billings West plays at Helena and Billings Senior at Helena Capital at noon. The teams switch opponents at 2 p.m., with Senior at Capital and West playing at Helena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.