HELENA — Another victory closer to an undefeated conference season, Helena Capital’s softball team completed the crosstown regular-season sweep and simultaneously clinched the Western AA Conference Championship outright with a 10-1 win over Helena High.
It is Capital’s first league title since 2018.
“Probably more [important] than the championship is to win the crosstown game,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said. “We were certainly not taking Helena High lightly. They’ve been playing much better and they’re going to be a handful for somebody. Our girls kept the pressure on, started out early, and kept the pressure on.”
Like it has been all season, the top of Capital’s lineup was the driving force in victory. All eight of the Bruins’ hits came from the top five spots in the order, six from the first three batters.
Kathryn Emmert found the gap three times for a trio of doubles and four RBI.
“I just wanted to get another crosstown win,” Emmert said. “We just needed to get it done and relax and focus…I think we were all super excited. We were ready to get it done. We get a little stressed sometimes, but we were definitely ready to play our game today.”
Capital jumped on Helena High early, scoring four times in the game’s first two innings. Emmert and Nyeala Herndon both had extra-base hits to facilitate that as the Bengals failed to register a hit until the third inning despite piecing together some quality at-bats.
“[Capital] is a team that you have to do every little right against to beat. You have to take advantage of every opportunity you have at the plate to beat them…There were a lot of positives and it was mostly things you can’t see,” Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte said. “It was mostly in our approach and in our mentality today. I didn’t see one of these girls get down, I didn’t see them get frustrated. [Capital] is just a good team.”
Kendall Klemp led the fifth off with a ringing double and Helena High loaded the bases with no one out trailing 6-0.
The Bengals, in need of a big hit, and Capital’s Herndon in need of an out, the ball bounced the Bruins’ way on a line-drive double play. Herndon then struck out Ashley Koenig to escape the jam unscathed.
Helena High did scratch a run across in the sixth when Madi Lamping laid down a successful bunt with a runner on third. The Bruins, however, scored three more times in the seventh, adding to their tally in the sixth to maintain a firm grasp on the contest.
Herndon, once again, was sharp in the circle for Capital. Sporting a 1.61 ERA entering Friday, Herndon struck out seven of the first 10 batters she faced.
After working out of that bases loaded jam in the fifth, Herndon sat down the final three batters she faced, including two via strikeout.
Across six innings, Capital’s ace scattered three hits and a walk while striking out 11 and allowing just one unearned run. Her fastball, like it has been all season, was popping the mitt all game as Helena High batters struggled to catch up.
“There’s a couple girls in the east but there’s just nobody on our side [of the division] who throws that hard,” Miller said. “We’re lucky we don’t have to see it. I think you can prep for it and try to catch up, but it just gets there too quickly. She’s moving the ball around [too]. Her curveball is working really well and she’s getting a little better with that change.”
Emmert pushed Capital’s advantage to 6-0 with a double in the fourth. She made it 7-0 in the sixth with her third two-bagger of the game.
Twice Emmert scored lead-off batter Anna Cockhill, who was on base four times. Twice Cockhill stole second after reaching base, and in the fourth, she scored from first on Emmert’s double.
“[Emmert] has just been hitting the ball so much better recently,” Miller said. “She hit some shots. Those girls are on base in front of her…That speed at the top of the order, and then having those girls in the middle come through with big hits, is a good thing.”
Maloree English, Kylee Wetzel and Makenna Campbell all picked up hits for the Bengals in the loss.
Herndon went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI at the plate for Capital. Amanda Nettleton was credited with an RBI, and Ashley King also added one to go along with her hit and free pass.
Cockhill finished the game 2-for-3 with two walks, two RBI and three runs scored.
Helena High falls to 8-5 in league play following the loss. A win against Missoula Hellgate on Saturday would go a long way in solidifying the Bengals’ position as the West’s No. 3 seed heading into the state tournament.
“Right now, during this time of year, you have to just move on,” Schulte said. “We’re a week away from the state tournament, so the most important thing for us is to take those positives and let those positives stand out and move to the next [game]. That’s what we’re going to do [Saturday].”
Capital has now won six consecutive games and 15 of its last 16 overall. The Bruins are 13-0 in Western AA contests with one to go and would secure their first undefeated conference season for the first time since 2018 with a victory against Missoula Big Sky on Saturday.
“We’ll enjoy it tonight and reload [Saturday], just like we did today,” Miller said. “There’s more work to be done. There’s things we can improve on. We’re just excited to be able to play again [Saturday].”
Helena High is scheduled to play Hellgate at 10:30 a.m. at Mihelish Field, while Capital hosts Big Sky at noon at Northwest Park.
