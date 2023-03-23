Faith Howard

Helena High pitcher Faith Howard didn't allow a run or a hit in three innings of work against Missoula Hellgate in a 2022 outing.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

HELENA — The high school softball season has arrived in Montana, and while some teams around the state deal with unplayable fields, Helena High and Helena Capital are scheduled to open play against Eastern AA competition on Friday in Billings.

Here’s a look at the local teams:

Nyeala Herndon vs. Helena High

Capital's Nyeala Herndon pitches to a Helena High batter during a crosstown softball game on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Herndon struck out 12 and walked no one in a compete game shutout against the Bengals.
Kendall Klemp vs. Billings West

Helena High's Kendall Klemp rounds third base after hitting a home run against Billings West on March 30, 2022.
Belle Surginer vs. Butte Central

East Helena's Belle Surginer pitches to a Butte Central batter during a 2022 contest.

Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.