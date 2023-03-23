HELENA — The high school softball season has arrived in Montana, and while some teams around the state deal with unplayable fields, Helena High and Helena Capital are scheduled to open play against Eastern AA competition on Friday in Billings.
Here’s a look at the local teams:
Helena Capital
2022 record: 20-5, third place at Class AA State Tournament
2022 seniors graduated: four (Ashley King, Amanda Nettleton, McKenna Moore, Rylee Solan)
2023 seniors: four (Paige O’Mara, Kate Rhodes, Nyeala Herndon, Erin Hirschi)
2023 season-opener: Friday (@ Billings Skyview and Senior)
Head coach: Mike Miller
Practicing in the gym two days before the season-opener is nerve-wracking for Capital players and coaches, especially for a Bruins squad that’s sure to be an early-season favorite for the Class AA state title.
“We have pretty high expectations,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “We’re not gonna hide from that. I expect us to be very good, we return seven starters…
“On paper, we look really tough. There’s a lot of teams in the state that are really good. Helena High is gonna be really tough.”
A sophomore core that led Capital to a perfect 14-0 conference record is another year older as reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year Nyeala Herndon enters her senior season.
Anna Cockhill (Western AA Offensive MVP), Kathryn Emmert (All-State) and Taylor Sayers (All-Conference at catcher) all put up huge numbers a year ago, but the Bruins recognize they need to take that next step as a team to back up their potential.
Miller said maturity is a huge piece of that, as is not getting complacent.
“We’re trying to make sure all our players that have had a lot of success don’t rest on their laurels and think that we’re just gonna be able to skate through,” Miller said.
“We have to get better or teams are gonna beat us, that’s all there is to it. We were not good enough last year to just walk away with anything.”
Sayers (.422/.484/.530/1.014) will be back behind the dish this season. Cockhill, after posting a 1.479 OPS, slugging seven home runs, and stealing 22 bases, is expected to once again be the captain of the infield at shortstop.
Emmert set a new program record with 46 RBI a year ago and paced the Bruins with 14 doubles. She’ll be a key piece in the Bruins’ outfield.
With Amanda Nettleton and Ashley King no longer on the roster, the Bruins have holes to fill at first base and in right field.
Nettleton also provided depth in the circle (3.60 ERA in 35 innings pitched), while King hit .506 with a 1.275 OPS from atop the lineup.
Emmert, after tossing 13 innings last season, could be in line for move work in the circle in 2023.
Riley Chandler will likely see her role increase at third base with McKenna Moore’s departure. Paige O’Mara, now a senior, returns to play a corner outfield spot and Belle Glowacki is back to play second base as a junior.
Miller said the next best hitter will take over at first base, and that, so far, it’s been tough to evaluate younger players’ capabilities with the lack of on-field practice time.
The Bruins will soon match up with last season’s best, the defending Class AA state champion Billings Senior Broncs, to begin getting a feel for how far another season of experience and an off-season of work has moved the Bruins toward their goal.
“I think we try to keep our girls focused on – obviously we have an ultimate goal, but our job is to try to get better every day,” Miller said. “Our hope is, from a coaching standpoint, and something we try to get the girls to recognize, we wanna make other teams play at our level.”
“If [another team’s] gonna make a game of it, they’re gonna have to play good.”
Helena High
2022 record: 11-11-1, one win at Class AA State Tournament
2022 seniors graduated: four (Kylee Wetzel, Ashlyn Lamping, Brooke Kissner, Audri Aakre)
2023 seniors: six (Kendall Klemp, Brooke Richardson, Maloree English, Madi Lamping, Kalley May, Makenna Campbell)
2023 season-opener: Friday (@ Billings Senior and Skyview)
Head coach: Ryan Schulte
The Bengals, like many baseball and softball teams around the state of Montana, continue to deal with the “mental challenges” indoor practices bring as many fields remain unplayable due to recent weather conditions.
With the season-opener approaching, Schulte said he’s a little nervous how his team will respond to the limited practice reps, but that understanding everything isn’t going to be perfect Game 1 is part of the growing process for his squad.
“Our seniors have done a great job of providing an extra level of energy that’s needed when you’re inside,” Schulte said. “They continue to understand that this is where we’re at and that they can’t control it, so they just gotta find a way to get better every single day.”
Helena High returns all three pitchers from a season ago.
Faith Howard, an All-State pick in 2022, is just a sophomore. She paced the Bengals in innings pitched (63.2), wins (six), strikeouts (85) and earned run average (3.96).
Rylie Schlepp, now a junior, will continue providing much-needed depth in the circle after tossing 47.2 innings a year ago, while junior Kelleigh McKay will likely get some work as a No. 3 option.
Schulte said he wants to see his pitchers turn last season’s bad misses (pitches way out of the strike zone) into good misses this season (pitches just outside the strike zone that hitters may offer at).
“I think they both throw with great velocity…As we try to hone in on specific things, one is being able to locate the ball really well…If you’re going to miss off the plate, you don’t miss by much,” Schulte said. “I think that’s an area we wanna see improvement in.”
Offensively, the Bengals return two-thirds of last season’s hits, 69 percent of their home run total, and 62 percent of their 2022 RBI total.
All-State catcher Kendall Klemp (.431/.487/.736/1.224) returns, as does All-State first baseman and two-year starter Brooke Richardson (.904 OPS in 2022).
Maloree English, the Bengals’ super utility player who can hold the bag down at second, play short, or a corner outfield spot, returns after an All-Conference junior campaign.
Schulte expects English to play some second base this season as a position battle between her, Kylee Gardipee and McKay is currently taking place.
Ashley Koenig will move over to shortstop this season, according to Schulte, while Kalley May will start the season at third base.
Makenna Campbell, after driving in 20 runs and posting a .972 OPS last season, is expected to play a lot of left field for the Bengals. Junior Katryn Seliskar will see an increased role in center and Madi Lamping, if not English, will get the call in right field.
“I like this group, I think there’s a lot of potential, but potential is one thing and performance is another,” Schulte said. “I think we’ll be competitive with everybody in our conference.”
“What it looks like beyond that is really a question of how much better we get throughout the season and how much we are focused on the things we can control.”
East Helena
2022 record: 4-9, first varsity season
2022 seniors graduated: 0
2023 seniors: four (Belle Surginer, Ella Pickett, Kelcie Sargent, Giorgia Aloisio)
2023 season-opener: April 6 (@ Dillon)
Head coach: Megan Surginer
The Vigilantes checked off some important boxes last season, winning their first-ever varsity game (in walk-off fashion) and beating their first conference opponent.
Now, heading into the program’s second varsity campaign, head coach Megan Surginer believes she has the depth, in the circle and in the lineup, to make waves.
“We’ve got a lot of new talent in, so it’s making it a very positive but competitive culture around [our program]...I’m very excited for this season,” Surginer said.
“I’m looking forward to those underclassmen coming in because they’re hungry and they’re really pushing the level of talent. Really I have a good problem on my hands – I have a ton of depth in my offensive lineup.”
Two eighth-graders, two freshmen and six sophomores appear on East Helena’s varsity roster.
For the first time ever, though, Surginer’s roster features seniors, three on the varsity squad and a first-time player in Giorgia Aloisio on junior-varsity.
Aloisio is a foreign exchange student from Italy and previously played soccer for East Helena.
East Helena’s All-Conference battery of Belle Surginer and Ella Pickett are back for one final season, and with added pitching depth, Megan hopes Belle will be able to fill other roles around the diamond (shortstop, catcher, outfield).
Belle’s sister and Megan’s younger daughter, Maddie, is one of two eighth-graders on the Vigilantes’ varsity roster. Maddie is an infielder and can also pitch.
“It will be a unique experience, but both my daughters are very, very excited to play with each other,” Megan said. “They did not think they would get the chance to play together. That is gonna be very unique and they’re so excited.”
“Of course there’s always challenges when you’re coaching your own kids, but I’m the type of coach who tends to lean towards being harder on my own.”
Sophomore Taylor Field is expected to hold down the bag at first. Megan said she’s been impressed with Field’s hitting during the off-season.
Another sophomore, Kaitlyn McGowan will see time at second base, as will freshman Lauren Betz. Madison Hogue returns and will play third, while juniors Nieva Sobrepena-George and Hannah Smith will see time in center field beside senior Kelcie Sargent.
“I think we’re gonna be competitive,” Megan said. “I feel like we were competitive last year and I don’t think anybody was happy to see us coming.”
“I feel like we were a little underestimated, so I don’t think [teams] will make that same mistake this year. With these underclassmen coming in, I feel like we’ve only gotten stronger.”