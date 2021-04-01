HELENA — The last time Helena Capital’s softball team played a game, nobody had heard of COVID-19 and the Bruins were taking fourth place in the Class AA State Tournament.
Fast forward nearly two years and the Bruins finally get their chance to take the field and play a competitive softball game again on Saturday when Bozeman and Gallatin pay a visit.
“All the girls and coaches are excited to play,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “Weather is supposed to be nice. It’s good to get back in the softball mode again. I think everybody in the state is in the same boat, nobody is sure what they got, and they certainly don’t know what everybody else has.”
Probably the best weather conditions of the spring thus far will greet Capital when it takes the field against Bozeman at noon on Saturday, but aside from knowing the sky will be blue, nobody really knows what to expect after such a long lay off.
Juniors and seniors on this year’s team were freshmen and sophomores in 2019 and that leaves just one all-state player from that Capital squad that narrowly missed a state title.
Two years ago, Jenna Priddy hit .348 with three home runs and posted a .511 on-base percentage while primarily playing second base for the Bruins. She made the Independent Record’s All-Area Team at the time and headlines a group of six or seven girls that have prior varsity experience entering this season.
Jaedyn Kent, Mackenzie Siegers, Lexi McNew and Kendra Fuller join Priddy on the roster as seniors, while Rylee Solan, Nikki Backeberg, Amanda Nettleton, McKenna Moore and Logan Colberg are back as juniors.
With two classes of players that have never played in a high school softball game, however, Miller said the coaching staff will be looking at numerous players in many different roles early in the season.
“We have four non-conference games in the first 10 days of the season and we’ll be looking at a lot of players at either spot, they can’t all play varsity,” Miller said. “We got 26 girls and we’re looking at just about all of them at a spot where they can help us. You just can’t recreate game stuff. We try to play a lot, play off of pitchers and situations, but it’s so hard to recreate. I think it’s the emotional side of it and things happen that you just can’t prepare for.”
Miller said he expects some of his younger players to make an impact early, and while the freshmen and sophomores have not played a game as a Bruin, he believes those players have a higher level of experience after participating on summer teams. That, Miller said, has allowed the players to pick up on some of the specific things Capital does at a more rapid pace and will hopefully mean they settle into the season a little quicker.
Still, teaching some of the fundamentals can be a challenge, and getting everyone back on the same page has been important.
“I think we’re just trying to get back in the mode of doing the things that we do,” Miller said. “Some of the girls got the chance to play in the summer, but we’ve got two classes of people that have never played for us. We run coverages different than summer teams. So mostly trying to get fundamentals [down], paying attention at practice, and as long as they’re playing hard and enjoying being able to play softball again, we’re happy.”
As coaches struggle to find out exactly what they have on their own roster, knowing what other teams around Class AA are going to have this year as far as personnel goes is harder than ever given the big gaps between seasons. That has coaches going back and looking at standout sophomores from 2019 that are now seniors.
“Other than a couple of teams I know that have a dominating player back who was really good when they were a sophomore -- probably pitchers -- I just don’t even know what to expect,” Miller said. “Things change so much from year to year, but when it goes every two years, then it’s going to be really difficult for us.”
Capital went 14-10 in 2019, but like most other teams around the state, lost a good amount of impact players since the last time a game was played.
Nevertheless, the down time and uncertainty surrounding the season has given players and coaches something of an increased appreciation for the game, making them work that much harder to make sure the season gets carried out without interruption.
“I think we have a lot better passion for the game and excitement,” Miller said. “A lot of these girls play other sports, but softball is pretty important for them. I think that they’re excited, they’re playing hard and there’s probably a sense of relief. I think there’s a little bit that we still recognize that things can change pretty quickly, so we’re trying to follow all the protocols we can.”
Capital is scheduled to play the Bozeman Hawks and Gallatin Raptors on Saturday in a doubleheader beginning at noon from Northwest Park.
