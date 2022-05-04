HELENA — The Bruins scored seven runs on wild pitches or passed balls in five innings as Helena Capital beat Missoula Hellgate 16-0 on Wednesday.
The win, which advanced Capital to 8-0 in Western AA conference games, also represented the Bruins’ 10th victory of the year. Capital has now won 10 of its last 11 games overall.
Amanda Nettleton was sharp in the circle in the five-inning run-ruled shortened contest. She struck out six of the first seven batters she faced.
Nettleton exited briefly in the fourth inning and was replaced by Kathryn Emmert, who induced a groundout and struck out a batter.
Nettleton returned to the circle for the final out of the fourth – a punch out – before retiring the side in order in the fifth inning to seal the shutout win. In her 4.1 innings of work, Nettleton struck out 10 Hellgate batters and allowed just four balls to be put in play.
“I thought Amanda Nettleton was very good,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “She’s pitching so much better. Spotting the ball and mixing up speeds. I thought she was very tough [today].”
The players’ reward for their sixth shutout victory of the season? A giant bag of Swedish Fish candy.
Belle Glowacki, Nyeala Herndon and Emmert all had run-scoring hits on Wednesday. Glowacki’s double in the first inning anchored Capital’s five-run frame, while Emmert’s two-run extra-base hit in the fourth was the big knock in an eight-run inning.
At nearly every turn, Capital base-runners took advantage of pitches in the dirt, and in many instances, used them to move into scoring position.
“We ran the bases aggressively,” Miller said. “We’ve got some girls who are trying to get a little smarter on the bases. That was good to see. We hit some balls hard. Got a couple extra chances from [Hellgate] on some walks and stuff. I thought our girls hung in there and battled the whole time.”
With the remainder of the back-half of their schedule still on the horizon, the Bruins appear to be clicking on all cylinders. The pitching staff – headlined by Herndon – has been a big factor in that, but Capital also has scored more than enough runs (7.38 per game) to hold down the No. 1 spot in the West standings.
“We’re playing good and we’re winning games,” Miller said. “As a coach, you can always find something you’d like to be a little better at. If you want to look deep enough, you can always find something. Hey, we’re in great shape. We’re undefeated in the conference and playing well.”
