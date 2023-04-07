HELENA — Playing its third game in two days, Capital showed its experience and why many people consider the Bruins a state title contender, staving off a scrappy Butte team playing in just its second game of the season for a 6-4 victory.

The Bruins improve to 5-0 on the season and pick up their first Western AA win of the season.

“That’s a little bit of our experience [showing up],” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “The biggest thing I can say is I don’t see them panicking.”

“Same thing [on Thursday]. We were down one [run] going into the seventh, and we hung in there, and even though it wasn’t a beautiful thing, we looked comfortable in a tight situation.”

Capital, 24 hours after walking Great Falls CMR off, once again found itself in a one-run game late.

Fielding errors propped the door open for Butte in the fifth and the Bulldogs kicked it open, scoring four times to capitalize on three Capital mis-ques and a free pass.

Dacelyn Lafond’s fly ball into right field plated two runs ahead of Rian Ferriter’s run-scoring single that cut a once five-run lead to a single tally.

“I was real proud of the girls,” Bulldogs head coach Ryan Stosich said. “We went down 5-0 and they battled back. We know Capital is a very good team, probably one of the best in the state, so I was proud of the way they came back.”

With the tying and go-ahead runs on and two outs, Capital’s Nyeala Herndon picked up one of her seven strikeouts to extinguish the threat.

She then retired six of the next seven batters, yielding only a one-out walk in the seventh as Capital added a valuable insurance run courtesy of a Paige O’Mara sacrifice fly in the fifth.

For the second time in three games, Herndon threw north of 100 pitches, but secured her fifth win of the year while lowering her ERA to 0.48 (all four Butte runs were unearned on Friday).

Capital banged out 11 hits in the victory.

Six came from the five-, six- and seven-hole hitters as Belle Glowacki, Kate Drynan and Riley Chandler each collected two.

“I think they were the ones who kinda came through, but we had girls in scoring position every inning,” Miller said. “I don’t know how many we left on, but I guess that’s better than the other option – at least we’re getting them on, we just gotta find a way to get them in.”

Glowacki, who entered play with a team-high eight hits, is now slashing .556/.579/.722/1.301 with three doubles and five RBI.

That comes a season after she amassed seven total hits in 47 plate appearances.

“I’m just really trying to trust myself and make sure I watch the ball right out of [the pitcher’s] hip,” Glowacki said.

“When I do that, I get hits. I just tell myself, ‘watch the ball, watch the ball,’ every single pitch.”

From a double-digit loss last week in Great Falls to almost knocking off a state championship favorite, Stosich was nothing but happy about his team’s performance on Friday.

Ferriter dealt with traffic on the base paths all game, but largely worked around 11 hits and four walks to allow just four earned runs. She struck out three Bruins, and at the plate, picked up an RBI out of the three-hole.

Bryn Godbout accounted for Butte’s other hit, while Taylor Drakos was credited with an RBI.

“We came out of the gate slow in Great Falls, but I thought we competed well today…[It’s just] making the routine plays, which we didn’t do in Great Falls,” Stosich said.

Capital’s Anna Cockhill was on base four times in the victory. She was intentionally walked to load the bases with two outs in the fifth before Butte wiggled out of the jam in a two-run game.

Kathryn Emmert drove in a run and scored, while O’Mara walked twice, drove in a run and scored for the Bruins.

Miller pointed to Thursday’s one-run affair with CMR, as well as Friday’s game, as moments early in the season that will only make his Bruins better as the weather warms and the season deepens.

“It feels really great,” Glowacki said of the undefeated start. “We have a lot of pressure on us this year [with expectations], and I think that we’re responding to it pretty good.”