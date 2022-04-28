HELENA — Kathryn Emmert deposited a ball into left field, driving in the winning run, to lift Helena Capital past Missoula Sentinel 6-5 in extra innings on Thursday.
The win, Capital’s eighth-straight, gives the Bruins sole possession of first place in the Western AA with three weeks left in the regular season. The eighth-inning heroics by Emmert also acted as a bit of revenge for a Bruins team that was eliminated from last year’s state tournament by the Spartans.
Walk off from Kathryn Emmert lifts Capital past Sentinel 6-5 in 8 innings. Ball almost left the yard, hitting off the fence in left to drive in the winning run. Bruins are 8-2 on the season. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/UtDbtHIw53— Daniel Shepard (@IR_DanielS) April 29, 2022
“Feels good to get it done,” Emmert said. “I was just thinking, ‘get a base hit, at least.’ It was inside and I like to pull inside ones…I was just super happy. I was excited that we just beat Sentinel. That was one of our big goals so it feels good to get it done. Little bit of a revenge trip for sure.”
Capital was two outs away from ending the game an inning earlier. After erasing a three-run deficit in the fifth inning, the Bruins took a two-run edge into the seventh. With a runner on, Sentinel’s Haley Wolsky drove a ball through the wind and rain and over the left-center field fence, tying the contest at 5-5.
Wolsky's game-tying blast came just three innings after she was inadvertently kicked in the head by a Capital base runner diving back to third base during a failed run-down attempt.
She stayed in the game, doing her part to get the contest to extras.
“Sometimes you try to call those as a coach,” Sentinel head coach Dustin Delridge said of the home run. “She got hit earlier and maybe even concussed. She watched two pitches go by and I just had a good feeling about it. She’s a competitor. Sometimes she gets a mean fight to her. I think, maybe, getting hurt there at third gave her a little bit more energy on that because it’s hard to see a ball go outta here with that wind.”
Capital put the first batter of its half of the seventh in scoring position, but the runner was tagged out at third on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Otherwise, the Bruins went quietly in the last of the seventh, as did Sentinel in the top of the eighth.
Anna Cockhill walked and stole second to lead-off Capital’s eighth. She advanced to third on an error and scored when Emmert found green grass with a base hit a batter later.
“It puts us as the No. 1 seed and that’s definitely a big advantage,” Emmert said of the win. “I think it just gives us a little bit more confidence as we go through the season. Just knowing we’re one of the top teams and we can compete with almost anybody.”
Emmert, who entered Thursday’s game hitting .355, went 3-for-5 with two RBI in the victory. Ashley King was 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks and two runs scored. Cockhill was 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Trailing 3-0 in the fifth inning, the Bruins finally strung enough hits together to break into the run column. Up until that point, Capital had not been able to cash in a handful of runners in scoring position despite having at least two really good opportunities to grab the lead early.
In what turned into a four-run fifth, Capital used four-straight reaches (including three-straight singles) to tie the game.
Taylor Sayers laced a ball through the left side of the infield to knot the contest at 3-3, and three batters later, Riley Chandler singled up the middle to give Capital a 4-3 advantage.
Sayers, as part of her 2-for-4, two-RBI day at the plate, added an important insurance run to Capital’s tally in the sixth with another hard-hit single.
“I was ecstatic about our play in the second half of the game,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said. “We were down and had some chances. We weren’t really performing very well and hung in there. Kinda unloaded, finally, in the second half of the game. We started hitting the ball and got some big hits.”
Nyeala Herndon went 2-for-3 at the plate in the win. She also tossed eight innings of five-run (three earned) ball, striking out 11 and walking just one, to earn the victory.
Belle Glowacki was 2-for-4 out of the eight-hole and flashed the leather at second base on a handful of occasions.
Wolsky was credited with all three of Sentinel’s RBI in the loss. Her and Cassidy Schweitzer enjoyed two-hit days as the Spartans rapped out eight knocks as a team.
Capital, after dropping its first two games to begin the season, is now 8-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in conference play. Entering Thursday, the Bruins had not allowed a run in 23 innings. That number grew to 26 innings before Sentinel plated two in the fourth and another in the fifth.
“Hats off to Sentinel, they totally out-executed us for most of the game, but we just had the better hitting toward the end of the game,” Miller said. “We didn’t move runners, we didn’t run the bases great. Those are all things we can complain about, but hey, we’re in first place in the conference.”
Sentinel falls to 8-4 overall after having its six-game winning streak snapped. The Spartans are now 6-1 in league play.
“We feel good with where we’re at,” Delridge said. “We can compete with anyone if we do the right things and we know that we can lose to anyone if we don’t. It’s fun to play a great team like Capital and put everything to a test. They came out on top and they deserve it.”
