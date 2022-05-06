HELENA — Helena Capital, now 9-0 in Western AA contests following a 10-0 victory over Kalispell Flathead on Friday, will be one of the six programs to represent the west at this year’s state tournament.
With five conference games remaining, the Bruins’ focus is on nabbing one of the two available first-round byes, something they’re in the driver’s seat to accomplish.
Head coach Mike Miller also wants to see his team move closer to playing complete games each and every time it takes the field. On Friday, Capital came close to accomplishing that by one-hitting the Bravettes in five innings.
Nyeala Herndon and Amanda Nettleton combined for the one-hitter, striking out a combined eight batters against just two walks. The duo allowed just four base-runners all game, including the lead-off batter when an infield pop-up was allowed to drop.
That runner was thrown at third base by Taylor Sayers who caught the one-hitter and enjoyed a 3-for-3, two-RBI day at the plate.
“Nyeala is pitching amazing,” Sayers said. “She’s so good. She is hitting all the spots. Same with Amanda – her changeup is so good…We click pretty good together. We practice all the time together and we’re just around each other all the time, so it’s nice.”
Herndon, who made her 10th start of the season on Friday, lowered her ERA to 1.62. Her WHIP is well below one, opposing batters are hitting just .161 against her, and Herndon has struck out 80 hitters in 60.1 innings pitched.
Nettleton relieved Herndon to start the third and was immediately picked up by her defense. Anna Cockhill made a play in the hole at shortstop and Paige O’Mara flagged down a ball on a dead sprint with a dive to her left in the left-center field gap.
After a couple pop-outs and a strikeout in the fourth, Nettleton punched out the side in the fifth, including the last two batters looking. In what was her seventh appearance of the season in the circle, Nettleton dropped her ERA to 3.79. She has 28 strikeouts, against just five walks, in 24 innings pitched and has allowed just one combined hit in her last two outings (7.1 innings).
In fact, Capital has given up just two total hits its last two games. After Friday, seven of the Bruins’ 11 victories this season have been shutouts.
“They’re doing good things,” Miller said of his pitchers. “We pitched Nyeala a couple innings today. She has a couple pitches we’re trying to get her to work on and she hasn’t pitched in a week…Amanda had another good outing. She’s still spotting the ball great and mixing speeds and not giving up much.”
For a team giving up so few runs, Capital is not letting its offensive production wane. The team is slashing .320/.433/.424/.857. Ashley King and Sayers are both averaging better than .400, with Cockhill right behind at .385 and Herndon sporting a .357 average.
The top four spots in Capital’s lineup on Friday, composed of Cockhill, King, Kathryn Emmert and Sayers, accounted for six of the Bruins’ nine hits.
King opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single through the right side. Cockhill then doubled to left, missing a home run by about five feet, to give Capital a 3-0 advantage in the second.
With runners in scoring position, Sayers lined a ball into left field to plate a pair and cap the first of back-to-back three-run innings for the Bruins.
Sayers was on base four times in the victory and scored a run.
“I’m seeing the ball pretty well,” Sayers said. “I’m hitting the sweet spot on my bat, so that’s pretty nice.”
King totaled two hits, including a triple, in four trips on Friday. She also stole two bases, bringing her total to eight on the season. Cockhill scored three times and was credited with two RBI.
“We’re pretty lucky,” Miller said. “They’re young, but they’re hitting better. Ashley King, hitting second, is actually our leading hitter by a lot. She’s getting on base. We’ve got a lot of speed at the top of the order. You can see it when we get those girls on. [Their speed] makes it easier to move them and easier to score. It’s pretty exciting, we’ve just gotta keep it rolling.”
Leading 9-0 with two outs in the fifth, Sayers singled and was scored by a Rylee Solan triple. That run ended the run-rule shortened game in the Bruins’ favor.
Capital will turn around and play Kalispell Glacier on Saturday at 11:45 a.m.
“I think we’re in a really good spot right now,” Sayers said. “We’re undefeated in conference, which is nice. I think we’re just gonna keep going and head to state feeling good.”
