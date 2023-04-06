HELENA — Nyeala Herndon flirted with a no-hitter and blasted a sixth-inning home run in Capital’s 5-1 victory over Great Falls High on – finally – a beautiful day for softball.

Herndon homered again against Great Falls CMR in the late game and walked to lead-off the home half of the seventh in an 8-7 walk-off victory over the Rustlers.

The University of Montana softball signee was on point against the Bison, striking out 13 and driving in four runs with a 3-for-3 effort at the plate.

Great Falls scratched out a run without a hit in the sixth, cutting into a three-run lead. The Bison put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh, but Herndon struck out Mackenna Medina before getting Ashlyn Jones to fly out to end the game.

“I thought she pitched really well, but she was missing her spots a little bit more than in the past, but she pitched really good,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said after Game 1.

“She had a good week of hitting and obviously stayed with it today.”

“It was really fun, especially since the weather is nice and we’re finally outside,” Herndon said. “I was just trying to go with the flow and have fun with it.”

Herndon fired 73 of her 116 total pitches for strikes against the Bison, scattering just two hits (both in the seventh) and allowing only an unearned run. She said post game that she had a pretty good feel for three different pitches in the outing.

Singles from Belle Glowacki and Kate Drynan set the stage for Capital’s first walk-off win of the season in Game 2.

Paige O’Mara put a slow roller on the ground, and while the first potential winning run was cut down at the plate, Drynan scored the game-clinching tally on the ensuing error as the Bruins withstood a four-run fifth inning and go-ahead run-scoring single from CMR’s Brie Ginnaty in the seventh.

In Capital’s four victories this season, the Bruins have conquered the defending state champions (Billings Senior) and, most recently, taken down two state tournament qualifiers in the Bison and Rustlers.

“I feel like the start [to the season] has been pretty great,” Herndon said after Game 1. “Going down to Billings and sweeping them and then beating this team feels really great, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Herndon totaled six RBI in Thursday’s pair of games.

Taylor Sayers enjoyed a two-hit, two-RBI game against CMR, while Riley Chandler added a home run and totaled three hits on the day.

Chandler’s home run, which gave Capital a 5-2 lead over CMR in the fourth, was answered by Brooke Powers’ three-run shot a half-inning later. Ginnaty briefly handed the Rustlers the lead with a solo blast, but a Sayers RBI single knotted the game at 6-6, where it would stand until the seventh.

Powers and Ginnaty combined for six hits and seven RBI against Capital.

Senior Jenna Etcheberry drove in two runs and scored twice for CMR.

Non-conference play accounted for all three of Capital’s regular-season losses a year ago, and on Friday, the undefeated Bruins enter Western AA play looking to replicate last season’s unblemished league mark.

“We’re playing good defense…From not being outside much, I’m ecstatic about it, because we could’ve easily mailed it in,” Miller said. “I think we’re playing good.”

“As a coach, you always wish you could do a little more of this or that, but we’re winning, we’re playing good defense, and putting the bat on the ball. I’m very pleased.”

Butte, last season’s No. 4 seed out of the west at the state tournament, travels to Helena to play the Bruins at 5 p.m. on Friday.