BUTTE — Helena Capital took advantage of extra bases without an extra-base hit in a 6-2 road win over the Butte Bulldogs Friday evening at Stodden Park.
Bruins pitcher Nyeala Herndon gave up two runs and five hits and struck out seven in a seven-inning effort that improved Capital's record to 2-2. The junior gave up two runs in the fourth but was perfect over the final three innings to shut the door on the Bulldogs.
“We're trying to work with her on sort of mixing up speeds and mixing up spots, but I thought she made a lot of progress today,” Capital head coach Mike Miller said. “I thought she threw very well.”
Freshman Ashlinn Mullaney went 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts for the Bulldogs, who fall to 0-5 on the season.
“Both pitchers competed, they found the strike zone,” Butte head coach Ryan Stosich said. “(Herndon) brings it, she’s a good pitcher. But our pitcher matched right along with her.”
Capital totaled eight hits with one error. Butte managed five hits and committed two errors.
Mullaney pitched perfect innings in the first and fourth, but got in trouble in the second and third.
The Bruins scored three times in the second inning without ever hitting a ball in the air. A leadoff walk followed by a fielder's choice gave the Bruins their first runner in scoring position with one out. Senior Amanda Nettleton rolled a single up the middle to drive in sophomore Taylor Sayers.
A wild pitch, walk and sac bunt put Nettleton on third and junior McKenna Moore on second with two outs. Ashley King, Capital's nine-hitter, directed an opposite field grounder that found its way into left to give the Bruins a 3-0 lead.
“We had a couple of timely hits at least early on,” Miller said. “We moved runners and then got a big two-out hit.”
After a single, stolen base and passed ball led to another Capital run in the third, Butte's bats cut the lead in half during the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs loaded the bases three times in the middle frame. Senior Joscelyn Cleveland hit a single down the first-base line that rolled into right field to drive in sophomore Dacelyn Lafond and freshman Brityn Stewart.
"Big hit by her," Stosich said. "She put the bat on the ball and did well there."
Lafond and Stewart entered as pinch runners for Mullaney and senior Jordyn Bolton, who each reached via HBP.
The Bruins added a couple insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
Anna Cockhill opened the fifth with a single, followed by a steal of second. A sac bunt moved her to third, which allowed her to score on what looked to be a routine grounder. The ball first glanced off Mullaney's glove, causing it to redirect and slowly roll past senior Kodie Hoagland at short.
Junior Rian Ferriter moved from first base to pitcher with a runner on first and two down in the sixth. King singled to left field, and what should have been a single turned into two bases when the ball bounced under Cleveland's glove. Ferriter then walked Cockhill to load the bases, allowing Chandler to score on a pitch that found its way to the backstop.
“Sometimes the ball bounces your way and we had a couple of them ‘tweener hits that opposing coaches hate,” Miller said. “They just kind of fell into the right place.”
Stosich said Mullaney was on a pitch count and will start again Saturday at Helena.
Ferriter pitched a perfect seventh inning. She induced a groundout to third for the first out, and a pop-up back to the pitcher's circle for the third. She relied on the athleticism of Cleveland for the out in between. Sayers drove what was likely the hardest hit of the game toward the left-center wall. The Bruins cleanup hitter seemed destined for extra bases but Cleveland raced to her left and jumped, left arm fully extended, to pick the ball out of the air and keep the inning clean.
“I was happy to see her make that play and maybe give her some more confidence,” Stosich said.
Butte freshman Gracie Ferriter led off the third with a single to right field, and reached second on a wild pitch to set up a promising opportunity for the Bulldogs. Herndon left Ferriter stranded, however, as she struck out the next three Bulldogs in order, two of them looking.
Butte plays at Helena High at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.