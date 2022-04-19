HELENA — Nyeala Herndon tossed a complete game shutout and Ashley King notched two hits and a pair of RBI in Capital’s 6-0 victory over crosstown rival Helena High on Tuesday.
“She was really tough,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said of his pitcher. “When she relaxes and doesn’t muscle the ball and just whips it like that, she throws hard…She had pretty good control today and threw hard…That was her best performance of the year, by far. She hit spots and made big pitches at big times and the defense was really solid behind her.”
Herndon was locked in from the outset, filling the zone with strikes and putting pressure on hitters. The junior failed to allow a base hit until the fourth inning and scattered just three total knocks while striking out 12 and walking none.
Herndon said she leaned on a good mix of elevated rise balls and outside curveballs to keep hitters off balance. She let out a scream of excitement after striking out the final Helena High batter on Tuesday and was quickly engulfed by her teammates as she skipped off the rubber.
“Crosstown is one of our biggest games of the season, so it’s pretty big to win, especially the first one,” Herndon said.
Against a pitcher seemingly on cruise control, Helena High simply could not string together enough hits to break into the run column. Kendall Klemp doubled with one out in the fourth for the Bengals’ first hit of the game. She tattooed a ball on a line to right field following a lengthy at-bat that featured multiple foul balls.
It was the kind of at-bat and result that has been known to change the trajectory of a game, but a groundout and strikeout ended any threat that might have come from Helena’s High only extra-base knock of the contest.
“That’s a great at-bat by Kendall, she battled, she competed,” Bengals head coach Ryan Schulte said. “That’s what we ask of them is to get in there and compete every pitch and she did that. I was hoping it would turn into something a little bit, but you’ve gotta credit Nyeala for buckling down and inducing a ground ball and strikeout.”
Capital got the bats heated up early. Kathryn Emmert cashed in a lead-off hit-by-pitch with an RBI hit in the first. King, a senior transfer from Hockinson High School in Washington, chased Anna Cockhill home with a double in the third inning as part of a three-run frame.
King, participating in her first crosstown, doubled to left field in the fourth to drive in a run, pushing Capital’s advantage to 5-0. Batting out of the two-hole, King went 2-for-4, with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored.
“It was definitely intense,” King said of the crosstown experience. “At my old school, we didn’t have a crosstown, so the rivalry was definitely there [today]. There was definitely intensity in the girls who knew each other and in the mental game…
“My first at-bat didn’t go as well as I hoped, but then I focused on shortening my swing and focusing more on the ball and just hitting it.”
Five of Capital’s 10 hits on Tuesday came from the first three spots in the lineup. Emmert notched two and Cockhill narrowly missed a home run in the third inning and settled for a double instead.
Amanda Nettleton was 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win and Taylor Sayers was 1-for-3 with an RBI of her own.
“We had a lot of key hits at key times,” Miller said. “We had some ground ball hits and kept the pressure on the whole time. I think we hit the ball [well]. We worked hard on just having a little bit more discipline and getting good swings. We had some good shots and we had some balls that went our way. We had some grounders into the hole.”
Kylee Wetzel, Klemp and Makenna Campbell picked up hits for Helena High, but the Bengals could not deliver in big moments.
“Tip your cap to Nyeala,” Schulte said. “I thought she pitched very, very well today. She moved the ball around well and we just had a hard time catching up to her. We had a couple hits here and there and put the ball in play a few times, but we needed a timely hit to maybe get back into that game and she kept us from doing that.”
After beginning the season 0-2, Capital has reeled off five-straight victories. Four have come against Western AA competition and Bruins pitchers have now logged back-to-back shutouts. The Bruins have not allowed more than three runs in a game during this current win streak.
“I think our pitchers are throwing the ball a little better, maybe spotting a little bit better,” Miller said. “We hit the ball better tonight than we have been. Before we got just enough and today [we] had better at-bats, for the most part. When you put the ball in play, good things happen.”
Capital is now 5-2 on the season, while Helena High drops to 3-5 and back to even in Western AA play at 2-2.
“Crosstown is always big,” Miller said. “You always talk about how you just can’t recreate that atmosphere. You see how many people are here, it’s like a state tournament game. You just can’t beat it and to come out on top is really nice. It’s only one [game].”
