HELENA — Tuesday’s softball games between Great Falls CMR, Great Falls High and Helena-area schools were canceled due to weather. No makeup date has been announced.
Helena High and Capital were both slated to play doubleheaders on Tuesday afternoon. For the Bruins, Tuesday’s cancellations are the second- and third-straight games Capital has seen wiped from its schedule. A road matchup with Bozeman Gallatin tabbed for earlier this week was rained out.
Helena High is currently 1-3 on the season. The Bengals picked up their first win of the year on Saturday against Bozeman. Capital is 1-2 on the young campaign, having lost to Billings Senior and West last week. The Bruins beat Belgrade on Saturday.
Capital is scheduled to play Butte, on the road, on Friday at 4:45 p.m. Helena High will host Butte on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.
