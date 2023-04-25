HELENA — The Bengals are rolling, and despite being tripped up by Kalispell Glacier last week, Helena High is officially off to its best 10-game start (9-1) since at least 2016 (and perhaps much longer) after beating Butte 6-1 on Tuesday.

Maloree English, Kendall Klemp and Ashley Koenig each enjoyed two-hit days as Kalley May drove in three runs for the Bengals in the victory.

Rylie Schlepp tossed five innings of three-hit, one-run ball, striking out six Bulldogs and walking five along the way. Faith Howard struck out six of the nine batters she faced in two innings of relief after entering in a 4-1 contest.

Kamber Leary drove in Butte’s lone tally on Tuesday afternoon when she singled with two outs in the first inning.

Rian Ferriter collected two hits in addition to her five innings of work in the circle.

Dacelyn Lafond singled, walked and scored a run in the loss, while Bryn Godbout went 1-for-3 with a strikeout.

May’s three-run double put the Bengals ahead for good in the first. The Bengals tacked on in the fifth when Klemp scored English with a single. Howard doubled in a run an inning later and English followed with a run-scoring single two batters later.

In Class A action, East Helena’s softball team scored five runs in the game’s final two frames, including two in the seventh inning, to walk-off Butte Central 7-6.

In a game in which the lead changed hands six times, the Vigilantes created two-out magic after falling behind 6-5 in the top half of the seventh, leading to Ella Pickett’s game-winning base hit.

Her and fellow senior Belle Surginer combined for three hits and five RBI in East Helena’s fifth victory of the season. Surginer tossed a complete game three-hitter, yielding six runs (all unearned) while striking out nine and walking five.

Butte Central’s Brooke Badovinac scored the game-tying run, a half-inning before Pickett’s heroics, on a passed ball. The Maroons then took control courtesy of an East Helena fielding error – one of five the Vigilantes committed on Tuesday.

Hattie Mehring, who scored twice in the loss, was also credited with two RBI. Jaeden Berger doubled in the fifth to double Butte Central’s advantage to 4-2.

Surginer enjoyed a two-hit day for the Vigilantes.

She singled to keep the rally going in the seventh, but also doubled in the sixth to score two runs and tie the contest at 4-4.

Keeley Hamilton went 1-for-2 with a run scored in the victory. Maddie Surginer finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.

East Helena improves to 5-3 overall with the victory.

The Capital Bruins were also in action on Tuesday in a make-up game against Belgrade on the road. CHS built a 7-0 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth innings. However, Belgrade was able to score five runs in the sixth and nearly rallied for the win, before Capital hung on for the 7-6 victory.

Kathryn Emmert got the win in the circle for CHS after tossing five scoreless innings. She also helped herself out at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Two of those RBI came in the third inning as a two-run single put the Bruins in front 3-0. Taylor Sayers drove home Emmert soon after, making it 4-0.

Kate Drynan led the Bruins with three hits. Emmert, Anna Cockhill and Sayers each had two as the Bruins improved to 8-2 on the season.

Olivia Mills was a tough out for Capital and led Belgrade with three hits and four RBI. That effort included a home run in the sixth inning. She was also given the loss after surrendering seven runs on 10 hits in seven innings pitched.