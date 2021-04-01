Heading into the first softball games of the year Saturday for the Helena High Bengals, it's hard for teams to know much about opponents, let alone themselves.
Helena High, which made the state tournament back in 2019 under head coach Ryan Schulte, has some experience, but the Bengals, like basically every team in the state, have others who are playing varsity softball for the first time.
"It's a little bit like starting over," Schulte said. "Half of the girls, we haven't seen play a game. We caught a couple of them this summer, but mostly, it's trying to get to know two classes. Everyone is saying that, because it's true. But it's been a lot fun and even our juniors and seniors have a fresh starting point."
The Bengals, who will open their season with back-to-back games against Gallatin (12 p.m.) and Bozeman (2 p.m.) are led by six seniors: Amber Countryman, Faith Manibusan, Brooke Ark, Alyssa Koenig, Reegan Walsh and Cassie Smith.
"It kind of starts with Amber (Countryman)," Shulte said. "She has started every game since her freshman year. She played shortstop before, but we were going to move her to catcher and that's probably her natural position. Brooke Ark played a lot as a sophomore and she will play shortstop for us and Reegan Walsh will play second base and I think those are three that we are relying on to help be that foundation for us."
Countryman, an All-State selection back in 2019, will certainly pace the Bengals offensively. She batted .391 with with 27 hits and 22 runs. Ark will also be hitting early in the order for the Bengals after notching a .364 batting average as a sophomore. She also got on-base 45 percent of the time (.451).
Countryman will be starting at catcher for the Bengals and that's a vital position. But another key spot is always pitcher in fastpitch softball and Helena will rely on seniors such as Manibusan, Koenig and Ark there too.
"Pitching is obviously the thing everyone is going to talk about," Schulte said. "And right now, I feel fortunate. We might not have what you might call an ace. We are going to have to get it done by committee. It's going to be situational and we will have to work through it. But I feel like we can put out three pitchers right now who can get us a few really good innings. So it will be a lot of fun and a bit of a challenge trying to figure out how that rotation looks."
Since the Bengals didn't have a season in 2020 due to COVID-19, Schulte said he was keeping more players than usual, for a couple of reasons.
"We wanted to give some of our younger players a chance to keep developing," he said. "So that's one reason and another is that we thought that depth was important and having kids trained at more than one position, because you never know what can happen."
Like with other spring sports, Schulte and his team will have plenty of learning to do and that starts Saturday against Bozeman and Gallatin.
"I think these first few games, there's going to be a lot of discovery," Schulte said. "It's going to be interesting to see who's got what and even each team is trying to figure out what they have."
Kylee Wetzel and Ashlyn Lamping are among the juniors who should emerge as regulars for the Bengals this season, but a lot of those playing time questions will be answered in the next few weeks.
"We still have some spots that we are looking to fill," Schulte said. "And it's going to come down to who plays well. We'll have to see who steps ups."
Helena High will take on Gallatin and Bozeman at Mihelish Field on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
