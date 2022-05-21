The Helena High softball team knows that its seniors will have more games to play next week, but that didn't stop the Bengals from honoring them in their final home game of the 2022 season.
Leading 16-0 after two innings over Missoula Hellgate in the final Western AA contest for both teams, Helena head coach Ryan Schulte took out some of his starters in the third and allowed a senior class that includes Kylee Wetzel, Audri Aakre Brookie Kissner and Ashlyn Lamping to get one last ovation from the home crowd.
"That's always nice when you get a chance to do that," Schulte said. "It feels good to give them that send off and that shows the confidence we have in Faith in the circle and everyone else out there."
This senior class though, means a lot Schulte, who got a little choked up when asked about his group's impact on Helena High softball after what ended up as a 16-0 win in three innings (mercy rule) for the Bengals.
"I think you can really see that this team took on the character of these seniors," he said. "You can see that in our dugout and just the way they support each other and have each other's backs. That's cool to see. It's a privilege being able to coach this group of kids. They make it fun to show up to the ballpark."
In their final ballgame at Mihelish Field Saturday, Helena's seniors made some memories. Aakre went 2-for-3 and notched two doubles as well as four RBI.
Wetzel was also credited with a double and had two hits, as well as two RBI, while Lamping also doubled home two runs for HHS. Mackenna Campbell was also 2-for-2 with three RBI; Ashley Koenig pitched in with two hits and two RBI too.
Helena scored a total of eight runs in the first inning and followed that up by plating eight more in the second. Faith Howard also threw a three-inning no-hitter as she struck out eight of the nine batters she faced but walked three so she wasn't quite perfect.
Howard improved to 5-3 on the season in eight starts and in 57 innings on the mound, the freshman has registered 79 strikeouts. Helena finished the regular season 10-9-1 and 8-4 in the Western AA. The Bengals will head to state next week as the No. 3 seed from the West.
"I feel good about our chances going in," Schulte said. "We play in that opening round and even though that bye is nice, it's nice to have a chance to get that first win out of the gate and try to build some momentum."
