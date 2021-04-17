Thanks to a four-run bottom of the seventh inning and a walk-off home run by Ashlyn Lamping, Helena High defeated Glacier 9-8 in Class AA softball action Saturday at Mihelish Field in Helena.
The Bengals trailed 8-5 to start the seventh and were still down 8-7 when Lamping stepped to the plate. Yet, her home run gave Helena the win over Glacier and allowed it to earn a split for the day after falling 12-7 to Flathead earlier Saturday. All of the runs in the seventh came with two outs.
"These girls just found a way to believe in each other," Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte said. "That's the most fun. You hear the dugout chatter and hear them talking to each other and at that moment in time, it was like there was no doubt in their minds. When Ashlyn got up to bat and how she took that approach. She was 0-for-3 before that, and so I think the girls just really believed in her and she found some belief in herself. I don't think there's anything more powerful than when your teammates believe in you like that."
Faith Manibusan got the win on the mound after finishing the last inning and a third for Helena. Alyssa Koenig started the game and did not get a decision after giving up eight runs and striking out seven in over five innings.
"Alyssa did a really great job on the mound," Schulte said. "It may not look like it from the score, but she was tough and she was on second base to score the tying run when Ashlyn hit her home run. So I'm really proud of her and just the entire team. We tell them to go have fun and that was fun."
Lamping had the most important RBI of the day for Helena, but Makenna Campbell also drove in three runs, as well as getting three hits including a double. Reegan Walsh, Amber Countryman, Koenig and Brooke Richardson all added one hit each.
In the loss to Flathead, Countryman was stellar at the plate, getting four hits. Walsh, Richardson, Lamping, and Manibusan all had multiple hits in the loss. Manibusan had a home run and three RBI.
Alyssa Cadwalader led the way for the Braves, belting a home run and going 3-for-4 with four RBI. Ark got the loss for Helena High, while the winning pitcher for Flathead was Lyssa Centner, who earned a complete-game victory.
Capital also earns a split
Helena Capital was also home on Saturday against the Braves and Wolfpack. Just like its crosstown rival, CHS dropped the first game, going down to Glacier 14-11, then knocking off Flathead 10-0 in five innings due to the mercy rule.
Against Glacier, the Bruins built an 11-8 lead after four innings. But Capital didn't score again and allowed six runs over the sixth and seventh innings in an eventual loss to the Wolfpack.
Mackenzie Siegers and Taylor Sayers both led the way for the Bruins with three hits. Siegers hit a home run, drove in five runs and was just a triple short of the cycle. Lexi McNew, Anna Cockhill and Nyeala Herndon also added two hits apiece. Herndon was also hit with the loss on the mound.
In game two, the Bruins handed the ball to Amanda Nettleton, who didn't allow a hit in three innings against Hellgate earlier this week and in five innings against Flathead, she tossed a one-hitter in five innings as CHS cruised to a 10-0 win.
Capital plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game. Cockhill had a team-high three hits; Sayer added two hits and three RBI while Kathryn Emmert was 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBI.
Capital (5-3) will take on Helena High (3-3) Tuesday at 5 p.m. The teams will meet at Mihelish Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.