Helena High softball head coach Ryan Schulte has been telling his team that confidence is a choice.
And whether it was a conscious choice or sparked by something else, the Bengals were brimming with it Friday in what ended up as a 4-2 win over Kalispell Glacier.
"I keep telling them that confidence is a choice," Schulte said. "And hopefully they will keep making the right choice."
Helena improved to 6-7-1 overall on the season, as well as 5-3 in the Western AA with the win at Mihelish Field in Helena. It was the second conference win in three days for the Bengals, who rallied past Butte on Tuesday.
While the Bengals beat the Bulldogs earlier in the week, Maloree English didn't have her best outing on the bump as she allowed eight runs in just under two innings.
Yet, Friday night, you wouldn't have known it by looking at her as English opened the game by tossing five scoreless innings as the starter, allowing Helena to build a 2-0 lead with runs in the first two innings.
"I felt really good," English said. "It just felt like my team was behind me the entire time and once I get down, I just tell myself that they are going to be there for me."
And they were. English did notch six strikeouts and also surrendered just one extra-base hit (in the seventh inning) but the Bengals' defense was on point and made it through seven innings without an error.
"(Maloree) is a competitor," Schulte said. "It starts with her mindset. I know that she went out against Butte and didn't feel like she pitched her best. She really wanted to redeem herself and I thought that she did that."
Helena went in front 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Audri Aakre, but in the top of the sixth, Emma Cooke drove in two runs and suddenly, the Wolfpack trailed just 3-2.
Madi Lamping came through with an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning, tacking on an insurance run on her third hit of the game.
"You know in that situation you want to get at least one," Schulte said. "You'd love more but we needed at least one and Madi came through and has been doing a really good job of putting the ball in play lately. Today was her best day of the year and it was a great time for her to come up with a hit."
Nursing a 4-2 lead, Kenadie Goudette reached on a double in the seventh, putting the tying run at the plate for the Wolfpack. But English, who was solid from start to finish, closed out Glacier with her sixth and final strikeout.
"That was such a relief," English said. "It was the best feeling ever getting that last strike."
In addition to Lamping's three hits, Brooke Richardson added two hits while Kylee Wetzel, Aarke, Makenna Campbell and Ashley Koenig all had one for HHS.
Goudette led Glacier with two hits. Cooke and Sammie Labrum both had one for the Wolfpack. Alli Kernan was hit with the loss on the bump after giving up four runs on nine hits in six innings of work.
Helena which is closing in on a Class AA state tournament berth, will host Flathead on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Glacier will take on Capital at Northwest Park.
"(Glacier) put some pressure on us," Schulte said. "But I was most proud of how we responded. We ran ourselves out of an inning and that's frustrating but you have to turn the page and go the next inning and the whole dugout did that and that's what I was most proud of. (The girls) are playing very relaxed right now."
