MISSOULA — Trey Magnuson, who worked as a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball organization for 22 years, has been hired as Missoula Hellgate head softball coach.

The Dillon native served as an assistant for the Knights for part of last season. Prior to that, he traveled the country for more than two decades serving the Dodgers, a Major League Baseball perennial powerhouse.

"Once I walked away from the Dodgers, I wanted to get into coaching," said Magnuson, whose daughter played softball at Frenchtown. "It's the player development — knowing how to handle the game — that I'm interested in."

Magnuson is a graduate of the University of Montana. He played club baseball for the Grizzlies.

Hellgate athletic director Nick Laatsch confirmed Tuesday that Magnuson will take over for former coach Gavin Booi.