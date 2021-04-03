HELENA — Saturday was a picture perfect day for the Helena High softball team. The weather was good and in two games, the Bengals scored 37 runs.
Really, it doesn't get better than that for a softball team.
Helena used those 37 runs to win back-to-back games to open the 2021 season at Mihelish Field, defeating Gallatin 21-2, as well as Bozeman 16-0.
"I loved the way that we ran the bases and how aggressive we were," Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte said. "I thought they had a lot of confidence and this was just a fun two games to start the season. We will get back and get to work on some things, but this was a lot of fun."
In the first game, the score was 1-0 in favor of Helena heading into the bottom of the third. That's when the Helena offense exploded.
Amber Countryman, an all-state performer for Helena High in 2019, opened the inning with a double and eventually scored to make it 2-0.
A Reegan Walsh home run extended the lead to 4-0. Brooke Ark, who opened the scoring in the third with an RBI double, also notched a home run and a triple in the inning as Helena scored 17 runs.
Helena added three more in the fourth on its way to the 21-2 victory. Countryman went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Ark was 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs. Brooke Richardson also homered in the win and had four RBIs.
On the mound, Alyssa Koenig got the win for the Bengals after allowing four hits and zero runs in three innings. She also struck out five and pitched in with three hits of her own at the plate.
After racking up 19 hits against Gallatin, the Bengals squared off against Bozeman in another non-conference contest, and picked up right where they left off, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first, thanks to a home run from Richardson.
Faith Manibusan had things locked down the mound, allowing two hits and no runs in three innings of work, as well as three strikeouts.
She didn't need any more run support, but the Bengals added two in the second and then eight more runs in the bottom of the fourth, including four runs scored on a grand slam by Kalley May.
Koenig and Richardson also had two hits each for Helena High; Richardson also added four RBIs. Walsh and Manisbusan also contributed with one hit and two RBIs. Ark also added a hit, a walk and two runs in the shutout victory.
"I thought our pitchers did a really great job today," Schulte added as a rotation of pitchers allowed just two runs in 10 innings total. "They didn't give up free bases, they kept the ball on the corner and they did what we asked them to do."
Helena will play again Thursday against CMR and Great Falls High on the road to close out non-conference play.
