BILLINGS — Huntley Project infielder Jordyn Zimmer has signed to play softball for Williston State College. The official Huntley Project Twitter account announced the signing on Tuesday.
Congratulations to Jordyn Zimmer signing to play softball at Williston State College!
Zimmer, who played third base for the Red Devils, batted .506 with four home runs and 31 RBIs last season as a junior.
She helped the Red Devils to a 19-1 record and their first Class B-C state championship. Zimmer was named to the all-Eastern B-C second team.
