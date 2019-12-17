BILLINGS — Huntley Project infielder Jordyn Zimmer has signed to play softball for Williston State College. The official Huntley Project Twitter account announced the signing on Tuesday.

Zimmer, who played third base for the Red Devils, batted .506 with four home runs and 31 RBIs last season as a junior.

She helped the Red Devils to a 19-1 record and their first Class B-C state championship. Zimmer was named to the all-Eastern B-C second team.

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments