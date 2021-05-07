BOZEMAN — Huntley Project track and field athlete Noah Bouchard and Lewistown softball pitcher Jessica Morgan are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for April.
Bouchard, a senior, won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.8 seconds in a showdown of the top two hurdlers in the state at a meet in Billings, edging Billings West's Ryan DeVries. Three days earlier at Laurel, he set a personal best with 14.71 and also surpassed the Class B state record in the high jump by an inch with a leap of 6 feet, 10 inches (only marks at state count as state records).
Bouchard, the state champion in the high jump two years ago, also won the javelin in Billings. He is eyeing Montana, Arizona State and Colorado for furthering his track career.
Morgan, a senior right-hander who has signed to pitch for Barton County Community College in Kansas next year, was nearly unhittable from the circle in April.
She pitched a 12-strikeout perfect game against Hardin and also no-hit Conrad a day later. For much of the month, Morgan's batting average was over .600.
To close the month, she pitched a two-hitter against Hardin and hit two home runs.
