HELENA — Conference play for both Helena Capital and Helena High ended on Tuesday with the second installment of crosstown softball this season. Capital, with the help of a three-run home run from Nyeala Herndon in the sixth inning, beat Helena 6-3, and swept the season series against the Bengals.
“It was a tight game,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said. “I thought both pitchers did a good job. I was really excited for Kathryn, I thought she pitched really well. Obviously a huge hit for Nyeala, that ball was crushed, so you knew right away it was out. We were just hoping to get one and then she hit that.”
Herndon’s big blast, which easily cleared the left field fence, broke a 3-3 tie after Helena rallied for two runs in the top half of the sixth inning.
“Nothing was going on up there, I just had nothing in my head,” Herndon said. “Just thinking about swinging it and hoping to get it down somewhere for an easy RBI or base hit...At first, I wasn’t really sure [it was gone] because I saw [the left fielder] backing up really close to the fence, but then after, I knew it was gone.”
Kathryn Emmert went the distance for Capital in the circle on 78 pitches and stuck out five of the first nine batters she faced. A first-inning RBI single from Jenna Priddy and two more runs in the third inning built Capital and Emmert a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Then the rain came.
“Helena High has proven that they’re never out of a game, they’ve won a lot of games coming back down this stretch and beaten the teams at the top of our conference so we knew the game wasn’t over,” Miller said. “We knew they were going to continue to battle, so that’s to their credit, but our girls came right back when we needed to, as well.”
On the back-side of what was a 10-15 minute delay, the Bengals did what they’ve proven to be so good at recently — mount a comeback. A run-scoring double play, solo home run from Amber Countryman and a single and immediate score by Brooke Ark wiped away Capital’s advantage.
While the weather delay seemed to help get the Bengals’ bats going, head coach Ryan Schulte said he did not have much to say to his team during the down time, but let his seniors do all the talking.
“I don’t say much to the girls because I have six seniors who know what to say and know what to handle and how to handle it,” Schulte said. “I just trust them to do the right thing and they haven’t let us down, they’ve led us and they’ve been great mentors to the younger girls. I’m proud of how they continue to show grit and lead this team the way it needs to be led.”
Having clawed back to even the game, Helena could only watch Capital’s 14th team home run of the season as it flew over the fence while what would stand up as the go-ahead runs circled the bases.
“It felt great,” Herndon said of her home run. “This is crosstown, everyone is out for blood. Just to help the team was amazing.”
Herndon had just the one hit on Tuesday, but it was arguably the biggest of the game. Anna Cockhill improved on her .484 batting average with a 2-for-4 day and two runs scored while Amanda Nettleton went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk.
“We’re getting girls on base and hitting the ball pretty well,” Miller said. “Other than a couple base running errors where I sent girls at the inappropriate times, we were really good. We’re getting girls on base and getting key hits up and down the lineup, so that bodes well for us in the future.”
Entering play, both Capital and Helena were ranked among the top-10 teams in the state in team batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. The Bengals were second in the state at the beginning of play with 28 team home runs with Countryman rivaling the best in the state after hitting her seventh of the season in the sixth inning on Tuesday.
Countryman finished the game 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored while Ark also went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Capital’s Emmert scattered just four hits in her complete game and kept any Bengal player from recording a multi-hit game.
“I’m awfully proud of the girls,” Schulte said. “They’re down and they find a way to battle back. We’ve gotten over that hump a couple of games and found a way to win and today we just didn’t. We needed one more stop defensively, at times, in terms of some cleaned up plays. You can’t give that team extra outs and I think we did that early in the game. Once we got settled in and found a way, they did have a timely hit, but ultimately I was proud of the way my girls battled. I’m always proud of the way that they battle.”
With conference play in the books, Capital currently holds onto third place in the Western AA standings, while Helena is locked into the fourth spot with divisionals right around the corner.
Each team has two non-conference games left on the docket to round out the regular season. Both Capital and Helena are scheduled to travel to Billings on Saturday and play Billings West and Skyview with noon and 2 p.m. first pitches.
