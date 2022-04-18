HELENA — There is no question, that when it comes to crosstown matchups in Helena, regardless of the sport, it just means more — to the players, to the coaches, to everyone.
So when the Helena High Bengals and Capital High Bruins meet Tuesday in the first of two scheduled crosstown matchups, the stakes are clear.
"Coaches try to say that it's not different," Capital softball head coach Mike Miller said. "But they are kidding themselves. We all know that it's the biggest game of the year other than the state tournament. It's just important. It's a different atmosphere. You can't re-create it, it's exciting."
Helena High head coach Ryan Schulte, who doubles as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals football team, agreed with that assessment. He also said that even though it feels different from the gridiron, the rivalry is the rivalry.
"It's different than football, just because you have that one Friday night, that one game," he said. "You get just that one opportunity, so it's different in that regard. But the energy level is equal in the way these girls approach these games and whether it's softball or football, the kids see it the same way and that's what matters the most."
The first matchup will be played at Northwest Park and the Bruins, who have won three straight, and are 3-0 in the Western AA, are feeling confident. Yet, Helena High is finding its confidence too and just like CHS, the Bengals are fresh off a two-game sweep against Flathead/Glacier in Kalispell.
"We got off to a little bit of a shaky start," Miller said. "But we have turned it around and I think we are getting better every day, even in the games and we are excited about that. There's always a time when you can get better but the objective is to win by one or 20 and a win is a win."
Helena opened the season with consecutive losses, then following a win over Belgrade, the Bengals lost games against Belgrade and Butte by double digits. However, following its to Western AA wins last Friday, HHS is 2-1 in the league and 3-4 overall.
"To go up to Kalispell and get two was huge for us," Schulte said. "We just have to take that momentum and that confidence and carry that over to this week."
Speaking of confidence, at the plate at least, no Bengals batter is more confident right now than Ashlyn Lamping, who is leading the team in batting average (.625), RBI (9), runs scored (8), extra-base hits (4), doubles (3), singles (11), on-base percentage (.625) and slugging percentage (.833).
"I've just been trying to embrace the moment," she said. "That's something coach Schulte has really been talking about and I think just realizing we have only have a limited amount of time left with everyone, it's kind of like well, might as well hit the ball."
The senior has been doing just that (with a 4-hit game Friday) and hopes to continue that hot streak Tuesday.
"Just knowing everyone over there and knowing how they play," Lamping said. "You know what you have to do to beat them, but then you have to show up and do it."
And if successful, according to Lamping, "It's the best feeling ever. It's like winning a state championship."
As a team, the Bengals are hitting .300 and led by Audri Aakre (.333), there are a four others currently hitting over .300 (double-digit at-bats) such as Madi Lamping (.318), Kendall Klemp (.304) and Brooke Richardson (.300). Kylee Wetzel and Makenna Campbell are just below .300, but each is tied for second on the team with three doubles.
On the bump, both teams have multiple options. Helena has Faith Howard and Rylie Schlepp. Both have started five games this season and won their last start, as well as averaging more than a strikeout per inning.
The Capital lineup features fewer .300 hitters but Anna Cockhill has been highly productive this season batting .438 with an on-base percentage of .625. She has drawn walks on eight of her 24 plate appearances and has driven in 11 runs on just 16 at-bats, thanks to seven hits (one home run). Ashley King (.312), Kathryn Emmert (.300), and Nyeala Herndon (.286) are also threats at the plate for the Bruins, along with Taylor Sayers and Amanda Nettleton.
The biggest strength of the Bruins though, is probably their pitching and defense. Capital has allowed just 22 runs (17 earned) in 38 innings, while holding opponents to a .217 batting average.
Herndon has started five of six games for the Bruins and could start against Helena but Nettleton and Emmert, who made her first appearance of the season last Friday are also options.
"They all bring something to the table," Miller said. "We are pretty blessed to have three girls that we are confident we can use at anytime."
Whether she's on the mound or playing in the field, Herndon and the Bruins are excited to have a chance to face their rivals on Tuesday, even with the added pressure of crosstown.
"I don't think it's different, but there's a little more pressure with them being our crosstown rivals," she said. "We are excited and feeling confident. We have really bonded as a team."
The first pitch is set to go out at 5 p.m. at Northwest Park.
