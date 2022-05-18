MISSOULA — Delaney Laird turned on the burners against her former team Tuesday.
The Big Sky sophomore had her eyes in right field as she hustled down the first base line against Hellgate in the third inning. She put her head down and took off rounding first base as the ball landed for a hit and rolled toward the foul line on a windy day. She made a tight turn at second, saw the sign at third to keep running and sprinted toward home.
The relay throw came looping in and was just high enough for Laird to squeak by the catcher’s tag attempt while running in a full sprint through the plate. The celebration was on for the Eagles, who went up 10-1 and rolled to a 15-3 win to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2017, while Hellgate remained in search of its first win since 2019.
“It feels really good,” Laird said after nearly hitting for the cycle. “Compared to last year, that was a really rough season for me. Being able to come into this program and know we can go to state, it feels really good. They’ve made me feel like it was home and like I didn’t even move schools and like I’ve played with these guys forever.”
The Eagles improved to 7-11 overall and 6-6 in the Western AA with two regular-season games remaining before the state tournament May 26-28 at Fort Missoula. That’s their most wins in both categories since 2017, when they went 13-14-1 overall and 6-5-1 in conference.
It’s been a rather quick turnaround engineered by second-year head coach Trevor Subith. He turned a team that was winless in 2019 and had its 2020 season canceled by the pandemic into a team that went 5-18 overall and 3-11 in conference last season.
Big Sky has improved upon those marks this season with a team still largely made up of underclassmen. Laird is one of five sophomores in a starting lineup that usually also includes three freshmen and two juniors, and she’s part of an all-sophomore pitching staff.
“These girls have bought in and done everything we asked,” Subith said. “They believe in each other. It’s huge. You go there and win a couple games next week, and it’s a hell of a year for throwing freshmen, sophomores and juniors out there.
“It’s pretty incredible what we’re able to do. I think we’re the only team in the state that doesn’t start a senior. What we’re able to do with a young lineup, it’s pretty sweet.”
Laird’s .392 batting average after Tuesday ranked second on Big Sky and 17th in the Western AA. Fellow sophomore Grace Hood is tied for third in the conference with four home runs, is ninth with a .422 batting average and is tied for 12th with 16 RBIs.
Subith wants to see Big Sky score at least one run per inning and put up at least six runs per game at state. All seven of the Eagles’ wins have come when they’ve scored six or more runs; they’re 7-2 when reaching that mark.
A big key is getting runners on base at the top of the order, and Subith hopes to have at least 15 baserunners per game. Freshman leadoff hitter Kyler Latrielle is tied for second in Class AA with 22 stolen bases, while junior No. 2 hitter Jordan Whitmire is tied for 10th with nine.
The potential return of sophomore slugger Logan Baack could help with driving in runs. She’s part of the 3-4-5 in the batting order along with Laird and Hood, who’ve played together on the travel softball circuit in the past.
“The most enjoyable part this season has been getting to know my teammates more, being able to joke around and have it not be a big drama session,” Laird said. “I think if we bring the positive energy that we have on the bus and we have at school, if we bring it to the game, it makes us more competitive, it makes us want to win more as a team.
“When we’re happy in the dugout, we get our bats going really quick and it feels really good.”
Hood was back at catcher Tuesday, playing the position she starred at last year after she spent time at third base this season. She was a freshman starter in 2021 for a Big Sky team that went 0-2 at the Western AA divisional tournament and missed out on one of the four state berths.
That qualifying tournament is gone this spring; the top six teams in the regular-season conference standings go straight to state. The Eagles are tied with Butte for the No. 4 seed but would lose the tiebreaker and be seeded fifth if they both finish with the same league record.
Big Sky and Butte split their two regular-season meetings, but the Eagles won the second game 6-3 after losing the first one 12-10. Their improvements also show in that they lost to No. 3 seed Helena 11-5 in their first game but lost just 3-1 last week, and that they fell to No. 2 seed Sentinel 9-0 last week after losing 14-1 in the first contest.
“Last year, we didn’t even win any of our games at divisionals, so having a chance to play at state is really nice,” Hood said. “I think that we’re playing pretty good right now. I think that once state comes around, we’ll pull through even more, have a little more fight in our game and figure out how to come together hitting-wise more.”
Laird struggled in a relief pitching appearance Tuesday but was complimentary of the Eagles’ two other pitchers and their importance to the team’s success this season. Annika Loewen closed out the game, bringing a change of pace from starter Liberty Rogers, who struck out 10 in four innings and has turned into a hard-throwing workhorse leading the pitching staff.
This season, the trio of pitchers has been working with former Montana Grizzlies pitcher Maddy Stensby, who’s in her first season coaching. Subith hopes they continue to throw strikes at the state tournament while being backed up by a defense that ranks third in the conference with a .918 fielding percentage.
“Everybody’s going to be tight at state, so it’s going to be whoever can play loosest and play under pressure,” he said. “You make a name for yourself at these types of games, and any time you can play under the lights, that’s where the superstars are made. We’ll see who’s a superstar around the state next weekend.”
