THOMPSON FALLS – Jared Koskela has already proven he can turn around a program.
The Thompson Falls alumni led the football team to a state championship in the fall just three years after a winless season. He’s trying to make a similar turnaround with the Blue Hawks softball team as he enters his fifth year at the helm.
Thompson Falls is enjoying a relatively strong start to the year, although it lost 9-6 to rival Plains/Hot Springs on Monday to drop its record to 4-5. The Blue Hawks had started the season 4-1 but then dropped three straight games to teams that qualified for state last spring.
Last year’s team got off to a 5-4 start on its way to a 10-14 finish and a trip to the Western B-C divisional tournament for the first time in 10 years. That came after Thompson Falls won three games in Koskela’s first season in 2018, one in his second season and had the 2020 campaign canceled because of the pandemic.
“We started off pretty good this year but have been sliding against some tough competition,” he said. “We need to be making more progress, and hopefully they’ll catch on. It’s a young team. I’m starting four or five freshmen, and I think a lot of it is in their heads. Yeah, we might be down a little bit at the moment, but let’s end the season on fire.”
Pitching was Koskela’s biggest unknown when he took over the softball program because he never played softball, unlike football, which he played at Montana Tech. He relied on former coach Randy Pirker, who died at 57 in May 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and also brought in Sandpoint native and former Georgia Southern pitcher Logan (Free) Conro for a pitching camp this past summer.
Koskela now has a deep pitching staff of five players, including three freshmen, after having only two pitchers last year. That’s a sign of optimism to him, both for the future seasons and for this year as Thompson Falls tries to replace its two all-conference players who graduated.
The Blue Hawks have gotten a boost in the addition of junior pitcher Liv McCormick, who previously played at Stevensville, where she was a Southwestern A all-conference honorable mention pick last year. She had held Plains to two runs through five innings before giving up four in the sixth, three of which scored on errors and one on a wild pitch, to tie the game 6-6.
“It’s a game of mistakes and it makes you mentally tough,” she said. “I really like coach because he is fun and serious at the same time and knows when to joke around and gets us all excited and knows what he’s doing. Just the team too, I really enjoy everybody’s personalities.”
While coaching football, Koskela learned the importance of having captains who are capable of leading the team and making the others around them better. That shined through this past fall when he led Thompson Falls to its third state football title and its first since going back to back in 1974 and 1975.
Junior pitcher Cheyla Irvine is back for her second year on varsity and is a team captain, as is McCormick. Irvine hit two singles, drew two walks and scored twice against Plains. She had a tough seventh inning pitching, allowing one run on an error and two on fielder’s choices by Madison Elliott and Izzy Crabb.
“I think we’re a way better batting team this year, but there are some things we have to work on still,” she said. “We want to make it at least to divisionals. I think we can. We just got to keep working really hard at practices and stay focused. That’s been one of our key words this year: focus. I think we’ve been doing good.”
Koskela had taken over the softball program in 2018, partly because he has younger daughters playing softball and he wanted them to be able to play on a high school team. His daughter, Sarah Koskela, is now a freshman on the team and was batting in the No. 5 spot Monday.
Softball had been on its way to dying out at Thompson Falls when the 2017 season was canceled because of low turnout, which had also happened in 2012. The Blue Hawks now have 17 full-time players and can field a junior varsity team, which is off to a 5-1 start, after they had only 12 players, including five who split their time with track and field, in Koskela’s first season.
“We’re losing only one senior after this season, so we’re a young team on the up and up,” he said. “Watch out for us pretty soon. You better beat us now, because you aren’t going to in the future.”
