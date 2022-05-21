HELENA — Perhaps it was a sign from the softball gods, or just a piece of good hitting, but Jolee Burgoyne’s three-run home run that capped an eight-run sixth inning for Helena Capital was the perfect way to end a perfect conference season for the Bruins.
Burgoyne’s long-ball “walked off” Missoula Big Sky Saturday as it pushed Capital’s advantage in the 14-3 victory past 10 runs after five innings.
“I’ve hit off [that pitcher] before. I felt pretty good like I could [get a hit], and I just did it…The pitch was a little outside and I just saw it and liked it…
“It was really fun and really good because that was my first one,” Burgoyne said of her home run, smiling. “Just to end it that way was nice.”
The home run came in Burgoyne's sixth varsity at-bat of the season.
The Bruins, who on Friday clinched an outright conference championship, finished Western AA regular-season play at 14-0. It is the first time since 2018 that Capital has completed league play with a spotless record.
“It’s great,” Bruins head coach Mike Miller said. “We just want to make sure we play the next game all the time. I think that was our goal and it’s a great accomplishment for us knowing that we can stay focused and not get beyond it.”
Through three innings, Capital’s bats were largely silent. An Anna Cockhill solo home run was the only offense to speak of. In the fourth, that changed.
Cockhill drew a two-out walk to load the bases ahead of Ashley King who picked up an RBI on a hit-by-pitch. Three pitches later, Kathryn Emmert deposited a ball over the left field fence for a grand slam.
After a 3-for-4 day at the plate with three doubles in a crosstown win on Friday, Emmert picked up four more hits and four RBI against Big Sky.
In her last three games, including Saturday evening’s non-conference tilt with Bozeman Gallatin, Emmert finished the regular season 10 for her last 11. She drove in 13 runs and scored another five while collecting five doubles and that aforementioned gland slam.
Big Sky cut Capital’s lead to 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth, but an eight-run inning, made possible by eight-straight one-out reaches, was enough to end the contest early.
After just one run through the first three innings, Capital plated 13 in the game’s final three frames.
“I don’t know what it takes for us to turn around and get comfortable and hit like we can, but I told the girls, ‘we need to find a bottle to put that in,’” Miller said. “We were a little bit slow early, but oh my gosh we started hitting the ball. Kathryn Emmert is just smoking the ball.”
Emmert also started in the circle for Capital in its early game against Big Sky. She gave up just two hits and a run in five innings of work, while striking out six.
She allowed two base runners in the first inning, but each was thrown out at second by catcher Taylor Sayers. Emmert faced the minimum in the second and third innings with the help of a double play and struck out three batters in the fourth.
Capital rolls by Gallatin
Before playing Gallatin in what was a non-conference make-up game for a postponement earlier in the season, Capital honored its seniors.
Ashley King, Amanda Nettleton, Rylee Solan and McKenna Moore then all proceeded to collect at least two hits apiece against Gallatin in their final regular-season home game in a Bruins uniform.
“They’ve all [played] such a huge part for us…We’re excited to have them, but we’ve got more work to do and I know these girls will stay focused on that,” Miller said of his seniors.
Capital scored nine runs in the first inning of its 18-1 blowout victory. Moore and Taylor Sayers homered. Sayers, Emmert, Nettleton and Nyeala Herndon all contributed doubles as seven different Bruins enjoyed multi-hit games.
After hitting four home runs as a team all season, Capital mashed five total in its two wins on Saturday.
That pair of victories means the Bruins will enter next week’s state tournament on an eight-game winning streak.
After dropping back-to-back non-conference games to open the season, Capital won 17 of its final 18 games overall to finish the regular-season 17-3.
King, Emmert, Cockhill and Sayers will all roll into the state tournament hitting north of .400. As a team, Capital is slashing .355/.462/.499/.961 and sports a 2.09 team ERA.
“It definitely feels good, especially with it being my senior year,” Nettleton said of the success. “It’s exciting that we’re doing so well. Definitely sets us up well for state.”
Capital will be the West’s No. 1 seed and receive a first-round bye at the Class AA state tournament in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.