BILLINGS — Joliet senior Peyton Whitehead will play softball for Miles Community College next year, MCC announced on Thursday.
Since Joliet has no softball program, Whitehead plays with Billings Central through a co-op agreement between the schools. She helped the Rams to the Class A state tournament for the first time in six years with a 3.12 ERA over 114 innings and batted .422 with a 1.020 OPS.
She was an all-Eastern A selection for her performance.
Whitehead also played with the Montana State Junior All-Star team as they won three tournament championships last summer. She was selected the team’s MVP.
