Glendive vs. Billings Central

Billings Central's Peyton Whitehead pitches against the Glendive Red Devils at Ben Steele Middle School last May. Whitehead has signed to play for Miles Community College.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Joliet senior Peyton Whitehead will play softball for Miles Community College next year, MCC announced on Thursday.

Since Joliet has no softball program, Whitehead plays with Billings Central through a co-op agreement between the schools. She helped the Rams to the Class A state tournament for the first time in six years with a 3.12 ERA over 114 innings and batted .422 with a 1.020 OPS.

She was an all-Eastern A selection for her performance.

Whitehead also played with the Montana State Junior All-Star team as they won three tournament championships last summer. She was selected the team’s MVP.

Tags

Load comments