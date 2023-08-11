MISSOULA — Brittany Williams has been hired as the new varsity softball coach at Kalispell Flathead.

Williams was a head coach for several junior colleges and Thousand Oaks High School in California.

"She will build on our program, as she has been an assistant the past three seasons," Flathead athletic director Bryce Wilson said. "She has a clear-concise vision to build the program with hard work, commitment, positive attitude and a family atmosphere.

"She will build our program at all levels and within the Flathead community. She values well-rounded student athletes who will participate in building the Flathead softball program. Her knowledge of softball is outstanding. She will help develop our student athletes' skills without question."