BUTTE — The Butte Bulldogs are still the fourth seed in the West, but could fall as far as sixth after Saturday afternoon's loss to Kalispell Glacier.
The Wolfpack won 12-5 and are currently the sixth seed with a 6-8 conference record. Missoula Big Sky (7-7) is the fifth seed. The Bulldogs are 6-7 with one game to play against Kalispell Flathead on Monday.
Butte head coach Ryan Stosich said he's just happy the Bulldogs still control their own destiny.
"It's in your hands, not somebody else's hands," Stosich said. "You're not waiting for somebody else to lose or win. We know we need to win to stay in the fourth seed so, better show up and play."
The Bulldogs beat Flathead 22-3 in Kalispell on April 23, exactly one month before their season-finale rematch.
If the Bulldogs lose Monday, they will be tied with the Wolfpack, who hold the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to Friday's 15-6 win over Missoula Sentinel. Big Sky would get the fourth seed, Glacier would be fifth and Butte, which lost both its games to Sentinel, would be left with the sixth seed.
If the Bulldogs win, their April 9 win against Helena High would break the tie with Big Sky Eagles, who were swept by Helena.
The Wolfpack finished the season on a four-game winning streak, with Saturday's seven-run win the lowest margin of victory during that stretch.
Butte beat Glacier 4-1 on April 22, when Bulldogs freshman starting pitcher Ashlinn Mullaney struck out five and walked none.
On Saturday, the Wolfpack got to Mullaney early with three first-inning singles that gave them a 3-0 lead before Butte ever got to the plate. Glacier finished with 15 hits, including two home runs, and four walks.
After the game Stosich said Glacier was a preseason favorite in the West and is now starting to look the part.
"This is the Glacier team I thought they were going to be all year," Stosich said. "I just think they're hitting better and playing better."
Junior Brooklyn Imperato and sophomore Kenadie Goudette each hit a two-run home run in the second inning to put the Wolfpack up 7-0.
Glacier head coach Abby Connolly said the lineup has performed better during the regular season-ending hot streak.
"They're being very disciplined batters, they know what pitches that they're looking for," Connolly said. "They've just got a confidence that they've been building the last couple of games to really bring into this one."
After the rough start to the game Mullaney shut out the Wolfpack for four straight innings. She finished with five strike outs and four walks.
"I thought Ashlinn settled in during the middle innings," Stosich said. "I thought those home runs they hit, they were below the knees. They went down and got it, give them credit. They have good hitters and they may be peaking at the right time."
Glacier put the game out of reach when they tacked on five runs in the seventh inning.
The Wolfpack drew a pair of walks to open the inning before three straight one-out singles followed by a wild pitch and an RBI double turned a two-run game into a seven-run game heading into the bottom of the inning.
"Our seniors I think all showed up in big ways," Connolly said. "Teagan Powell, Alli Kernan, Sammi Labrum ... Kenadie Goudette had two great hits.
"Really, top to bottom just a great performance all the way through."
The Bulldogs made things interesting in the fifth when, down 7-2, they rallied for three runs. Dacelyn LaFond and Kodie Hoagland walked to set the table for Mullaney, who hit a two-run double to center to make it 7-3. Junior Rian Ferriter followed with a line-drive single to center that drove in Hoagland and Mullaney to pull Butte within striking distance at 7-5.
The Bulldogs finished with eight hits and five walks. All of the walks were issued by Kernan, who was removed from the circle after Mullaney's fifth-inning double.
Reliever Ella Farrell, who started Friday's win against Sentinel, gave up five hits, no walks and struck out six in three full innings.
"We have two very talented pitchers, but they do two totally different things very well," Connolly said. "We've been able to utilize that to throw batters off on good hitting teams like Butte.
"(Farrell) has more velocity and a different kind of movement on the ball. (Farrell's pitches) kind of move up and Alli's move down."
Stosich said that Farrell's improved control made her especially tough on Saturday
"She throws in the low 60s," Stosich said. "If she's throwing strikes she's very tough to beat."
In Butte's win at Glacier, Farrell allowed six hits, four walks and hit one batter. She walked five in Friday's win over Sentinel.
The Bulldogs got two runs off Kernan in the second inning, when the Bulldogs were again able to draw back-to-back walks to start a rally. Senior Joscelyn Cleveland doubled to center to drive in Kamber Leary and Ferriter.
Rian Ferriter finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk and Leary was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Junior Maddi Jonart was 1-fpr-3 and Dacelyn LaFond was 1-for-1 with a walk and run scored after she entered the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Mullaney is slated to start against Flathead at 1 p.m. on Monday. Ferriter pitched a five-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts against the Braves.
