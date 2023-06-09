CHICAGO — Ella Farrell of Kalispell Glacier was honored on Friday as the Gatorade Montana Softball Player of the Year.

The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

By virtue of winning the state award, Farrell is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced this month.

The 5-foot-11 junior right-handed pitcher and infielder led the Wolfpack to a 20-3 record and the State AA championship this past season. Farrell batted .486 with 42 RBIs and seven home runs, two of which were grand slams. In the circle, the first-team all-state selection posted a record of 12-2 with a 2.30 ERA and 124 strikeouts.

As the Wolfpack won the championship over Memorial Day weekend, Farrell pitched all but one inning (33 total innings). In the championship game, she also executed at the plate with three hits, a walk and two RBIs in Glacier's 19-7 victory over Helena.

It was the first state title in softball for Glacier since 2015.

A member of the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society, Farrell has earned the Montana Seal of Biliteracy. In the classroom, she has a 4.0 grade-point average. She has volunteered locally at an elementary school, helping students with reading and art projects. She also has donated her time as a mentor for Glacier High freshman at the beginning of the school year. “Ella brings a lot to the table,” said Butte High School head coach Ryan Stosich in a press release from Gatorade. “Her velocity and ability to hit spots is very tough on hitters. At the plate, she can hit to all areas of the field and adjust to offspeed pitches.”