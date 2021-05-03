BILLINGS — Kennedy Venner struck out 15 batters Monday as Billings Senior defeated visiting Billings Skyview 9-3 in Class AA softball at Central Park.
Venner, in pitching all seven innings, walked two and allowed five hits and three earned runs.
Senior led 7-0 after five innings.
Dacee Zent led the Broncs with three hits. Venner, Hollis Baker, Paige Opp and Payton Kale had two hits apiece for Senior.
Baker, Zent, Venner and Opp had doubles.
Rachel Hirschi hit a solo home run for the Falcons.
