BILLINGS — Payton Kale hit a grand slam and Kennedy Venner struck out 12 in Billings Senior’s 13-0 Class AA softball win over Butte Friday at Central Park.
The game was shortened to six innings after Senior scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to invoke the mercy rule. Kale's slam ended the game.
The Broncs’ Dacee Zent went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs, while every Bronc scored at least one run. Senior was also the recipient of nine bases on balls from Butte pitching.
Venner allowed one hit and walked three to go along with her high strikeout total.
Photos: Billings Senior softball takes down Butte
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Payton Kale hits a game-ending grand slam against Butte on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Paige Opp heads home after teammate Payton Kale launched a game-ending home run during a game against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High celebrates a game-ending home run by junior Payton Kale against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Butte High’s Rain Ferriter winds up for a pitch during a game against Billings Senior Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Alexis Waddingham swings at a pitch during a game against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Butte High catcher Dylan Duffy heads out to the mound to talk with pitcher Rian Ferriter during a game against Billings Senior Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Billings Senior’s Paige Opp swings and foul tips a pitch during a game against Butte on Friday at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Butte High’s Kodie Hoagland grabs a pop up during a game against Billings Senior Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Darby Mayo lays down a drag bunt for a base hit during a game against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Kennedy Venner throws an off-speed pitch during a game against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Butte High’s Dylan Duffy flies out during a game against Billings Senior Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Dacee Zent grounds a ball through the infield during a game against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Billings Senior's Dacee Zent fist bumps her first base coach after reaching safely during a game against Butte on Friday at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Billings Senior v Butte softball
Senior High’s Kennedy Venner winds up while pitching during a game against Butte Friday, April 2, 2021 at Central Park in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
