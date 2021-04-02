Billings Senior v Butte softball

Senior High’s Payton Kale connects with a pitch and sends the ball out of the park for a walk-off home run against Butte Friday at Central Park. Kale's homer completed a five-run sixth inning that ended the game at 13-0.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Payton Kale hit a grand slam and Kennedy Venner struck out 12 in Billings Senior’s 13-0 Class AA softball win over Butte Friday at Central Park.

The game was shortened to six innings after Senior scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning to invoke the mercy rule. Kale's slam ended the game.

The Broncs’ Dacee Zent went 3 for 3 and drove in two runs, while every Bronc scored at least one run. Senior was also the recipient of nine bases on balls from Butte pitching.

Venner allowed one hit and walked three to go along with her high strikeout total.

