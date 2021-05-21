POLSON — A tear started to roll down Larry Smith’s left cheek as he heard the surprising news.
The former Polson softball coach lowered his head in disbelief, and that tear fell onto the infield dirt, christening what was just named Larry Smith Field as the sun started to set over his left shoulder on Tuesday evening on the Flathead Reservation.
It was an emotional moment for Larry, a rather stoic, soft-spoken and humble person. But he knows better than anybody else all the time and effort put into building not just the field but the high school program and the local summer youth program over 33 years.
“It was all a labor of love,” he said. “It was always about the girls.”
Before the tears, Larry pumped his fist when he heard the public address announcer mention how he convinced the Polson school board to allow construction of the first softball field at what would become the Polson Softball Complex. That was 1996, and the volunteer efforts of Larry, Rick Meidinger — who has a plaque at the complex — and other people led to four fields by 2001.
Polson coach Jami Hanson grew up in town and watched Larry build the program while he was playing baseball, both teams practicing at O’Malley Park before the complex was constructed. He later was as an assistant alongside Larry, a 2017 inductee into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and took over the program in 2019.
“What he’s created and the legacy that he’s left for everybody is outstanding,” he said. “It’s in his blood, and once it’s in your blood, you don’t lose it. He’s a Lady Pirate through and through.”
Larry pumped his fist three more times as the reading of his accomplishments went on for nearly three minutes. It covered everything, including his teams’ seven state titles, two runner-up finishes, two third-place trophies and 11 Northwest Conference trophies in his 31 years as head coach from 1998-2018.
Polson athletic director Don Toth then presented Smith with the sign that’ll hang at the field.
“Larry is the foundation of Polson softball,” he said. “Everything that’s happened here and that happens here going forward is because of him.”
Larry received a standing ovation from the crowd and then began to walk off the field, where he was greeted by 17 of his former players, including current Polson assistant coach Jaelin Moldenhauer. Affectionately known as "Coach Larry," he got hugs from all of them and posed with them on the field for a photo.
“It was neat to see,” he said. “That really made the night for me.”
Among those 17 was Larry’s daughter Robin Smith, who was there when it all started back in the 1980s. Robin and some of her friends asked Larry, a former fastpitch player at MSU-Northern, for help after they lost a grade-school softball game to rival Ronan. Larry later became an assistant coach when Polson began high school softball in 1986, and he moved up to head coach in 1988 after two winless seasons.
Robin played for her father until she graduated in 1990. She recalls watching Larry and her mother Rose cleaning the field and running the concessions to help keep the program going.
Larry didn't know about the field dedication, but he knew something was up when people kept congratulating him after he arrived for the junior varsity game.
“It was very emotional,” Robin said. “I think this means the world to him. He really has worked so hard on building this girls softball program. He really loves the game and really loves to watch these girls succeed. To turn it into this is amazing. It’s fun to see him enjoy it.”
Polson’s rise to winning state titles came as Larry’s style of play shifted toward getting the bat on the ball and being aggressive on the basepaths to put his players in control by forcing the opposing defense to be perfect. His niece Strohm Fouty set the school’s career stolen base record in 2005, and his granddaughter Kaelyn Smith broke that mark in 2018.
Kaelyn got her start in softball at the urging of Larry in sixth grade when she moved to Polson from Texas. She cherished their time together, particularly the wins over Frenchtown, coached by family friend Eli Field, and the pat on the head she got from him every time she reached third base.
Kaelyn is now going to school at Boise State and took the cheapest, last-minute flight into town Monday night to be there for Larry’s recognition.
“I got teary-eyed,” she said. “It’s something that’s more than deserved for him. He’s the humblest man ever. It was always about his team: ‘My team did this. It wasn’t me. I just helped them.’ It’s amazing. It’s a well-deserved honor.”
Larry retired after the 2018 season to follow Kaelyn during her playing career with the Montana Grizzlies. A back injury forced her to retire after one year.
Larry still comes out to nearly every Polson game, home and away, to keep up with the program and players while continuing to run his own business, Smith Paving & Contracting.
“It’s my love of the game,” he said. “It’s the greatest sport in my mind that there is.”
The Pirates have given Larry and the community quite the show this season. They’re 18-1-1, have captured the Northwest A conference championship and are the state title favorite after finishing as the runner-up in 2019 and having the 2020 season canceled by the pandemic.
This year’s squad is special to Larry because it features the last group of players he coached. The five seniors — Josie Caye, Mossy Kauley, SaVanna Carpentier, Kobbey Smith and Lexy Orien — were freshmen in Larry’s final season coaching.
“It made me happy to watch him get the field named after him,” Caye said. “He deserves it. He was a very good coach. I loved how he had a lot of confidence in me. So just to see that smile on his face today felt good.”
“When I gave him a hug, he was emotional,” Smith added. “You know he cares about the girls and the game, so it was very special for him to be honored like that.”
It wasn’t just Larry who shed a tear.
“It got me choked up because it made me sad in a way because he was my first high school coach ever,” Orien said. “He doesn’t say a lot, but when he does, you listen.”
“It was very sentimental,” Carpentier added. “Just seeing him get excited and seeing everyone here for him was pretty special.”
The Pirates ended their first game at the new field on a high note by winning via the run rule on a walk-off home run. It was about as perfect an ending to what started out as a special night.
Larry was right there to give the team the postgame victory speech after the first of many wins to come at Larry Smith Field.
“It was a very heartwarming day,” Kauley said. “He was always there for the girls, and now he’ll be remembered for years to come, and I think that’s really cool.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.