LAUREL — Laurel catcher Taylor Feller has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Miles Community College.
"Taylor had been our starting catcher since her freshman year. She continues to get better every year and has goals set for this coming season," Laurel coach Aleesa Olsen wrote in an email announcing the signing. "I am very proud of her for stepping up as a freshman into a starting varsity spot and for working hard on making herself better everyday during the season. She is going to do great things in her future!"
Last year as a junior, Feller was an all-state selection.
For her career, Feller has 44 hits in 124 at-bats for Laurel, according to Olsen. She has nine career home runs and 42 RBIs and a fielding percentage of .977.
"I chose MCC because it felt like a family. The girls were super nice and made me feel like I was part of the team," Feller was quoted in a press release. "I also really loved the coaching staff. MCC is a newer program and I wanted to be part of the building process, but overall I love the atmosphere."
