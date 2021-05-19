Laurel remained undefeated and won the Southeast A Divisional softball title with a 5-4 win over Livingston on Wednesday.
Mia Andersen and Taylor Feller homered, and Ella Crookston struck out 11 in the complete-game victory to send the Locomotives to the state tournament with a 15-0 record.
Marissa Taylor hit a three-run home run for Livingston, which also qualified for the state tournament.
Billings Central earned the division’s final state berth with an 11-9 win over Hardin in the third-place game.
In the Northeast A, Jessica Morgan, Hailey Welsh and Eliazer Southard all went deep to power Lewistown past Havre 11-1 in six innings for the divisional championship.
Welsh and Southard drove in three runs, and Morgan, who also fired a three-hitter and struck out six, had two RBIs.
Glendive edged Miles City 7-6 in the third-place game as the Red Devils joined Lewistown and Havre in qualifying for the state tournament.
