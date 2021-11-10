LAUREL — Ella Crookston of Laurel has signed to play softball at Sal Lake Community College.
Crookston has been a standout pitcher for the Locomotives since her freshman season. She has accumulated a 16-3 record with 207 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.
Crookston will be a senior for Laurel during the upcoming 2022 season.
