LAUREL — Ella Crookston of Laurel has signed to play softball at Sal Lake Community College.

Crookston has been a standout pitcher for the Locomotives since her freshman season. She has accumulated a 16-3 record with 207 strikeouts in 146 2/3 innings pitched.

Crookston will be a senior for Laurel during the upcoming 2022 season.

