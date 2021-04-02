LEWISTOWN — Josie Bailey led off the game with a home run and Bailey Chapman also went deep Friday to power Laurel past Lewiston 8-6 in Class A softball.

The Locomotives (3-0) scored seven runs in the first two innings before hanging on for the win. After Jessica Morgan’s second homer of the game, a three-run shot, pulled the Golden Eagles (1-1) to within 8-6 with none out in the bottom of the seventh, Ella Crookston retired three of the next four batters to ice the victory for Laurel.

Chapman, Crookston and Lexi Stahlman had two hits each for Laurel, which finished with 11 overall. Chapman had three RBIs.

Lewistown finished with 12 hits, including the two run home runs from Morgan, who drove in five of the Eagles’ six runs. Chelsea Jensen went 3 for 4, and Morgan, Madison Affolder, Anna Gremaux and Riley Andersen all had two hits.

While both pitchers gave up big hit totals, they both had big strikeout tallies, as well. Laurel’s Crookston struck out 12, and Lewistown’s Morgan stuck out 11.

