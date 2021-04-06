HARDIN — Josie Benson drove in three runs and Mikayla Moorman scored four times to help the Laurel softball team remain unbeaten with a 15-6 win over Hardin on Tuesday.
Benson went 3 for 5, and Taylor Feller, Ella Crookston and Lexie Stahlman all had two RBIs as the Locomotives improved to 4-0.
Feller also scored three runs and Laurel finished with 12 hits.
Carey Whiteman went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Merasia Fisher was 2 for 4 for Hardin.
