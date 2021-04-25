BILLINGS — As the wins have piled up for the Laurel softball team — and they’ve piled up without a loss so far — coach Aleesa Olsen claims not to have noticed.
When asked to provide her team’s win-loss record, Olsen, who is in her third season with the Locomotives, gave a little chuckle.
“I’m honestly not sure,” she said during a break in the team’s schedule late last week. “I’m excited that we’re winning, I’m excited that we’re playing as well as we are.
“But I try to, you know, focus on the little things. I mean, obviously, winning games is great and exciting, but I always lose track.”
Well, not that Olsen asked for it, but here’s a little refresher on how things are going for the Locomotives: Quite well, actually.
In its first game of the season, Laurel gave up five runs to Manhattan in the top of the first but quickly bounced back for a 16-6 victory. The Locomotives have been a finely-tuned machine since, breaking out to a 9-0 record and producing a plus-66 run differential.
They’ve had two close games: An 8-6 win over Lewistown and a 6-4 win over Livingston a little more than a week ago. (The Locomotives and Rangers are back at it on Tuesday in Livingston.)
“We set goals before every game, simple things like communicating and stringing hits together with the bat,” Olsen said. “That’s a huge focus of ours. Hitting home runs is great, and we all love it, but we really focus on stringing hits together, getting that base hit, helping your teammates out.
“I think that helps us score the amount of runs that we have been. We always try to just attack and never back down.”
It’s an approach that seems to be working. The Locomotives have a .469 team batting average, with Taylor Strecker carrying a .615 average among those players with at least 30 plate appearances. Bailey Chapman is batting .500 and Dalilah Hernandez sits at .542 with three home runs and 19 RBIs to go along with 23 runs scored.
Madison Moorman is also one of those players who has kept the lineup churning. In 29 plate appearances, she’s walked 13 times, been hit by pitches three times, and is hitting .636 in 11 official at-bats. She has an .852 on-base percentage.
Olsen said she has six pitchers she can rely on, with Ella Crookston logging the most innings so far. Crookston has struck out 45 in 23.1 innings and has a 2.70 ERA.
With nine sophomores and five freshmen in the program, and because of COVID-19 striking down the 2020 season, the Locomotives had a lot of question marks entering this year, just like any team.
Still, Olsen at least had high expectations and her players, fueled by the loss of last season, she said, are following through.
“They just amaze me every day, every day they pick up something different and have a new question,” said Olsen, who graduated from high school in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and played college softball at both North Platte Community College and Chadron State in Nebraska. “They’re never complacent, they’re just constantly trying to get better and just improve themselves and each other.
“They have goals and my job is just to keep supporting those goals and pushing them to reach those goals. They know where they want to end up at the end of May and my job is to make sure they stay focused and keep getting better to reach that goal.”
And let the wins comes as they may.
