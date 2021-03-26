LAUREL — Cora Styles and Lexie Stahlman both went 4 for 4 as part of Laurel’s 17-hit attack as the Locomotives opened the softball season with a 16-6 five-inning win over Manhattan on Friday.

Bailey Chapman, Shelbi Block and Paige Nistler all added two hits for the Locomotives, who had five extra-base hits to overcome three home runs by Manhattan to get the win.

Styles had a double and triple among her four hits, and she drove in three runs and scored four times. Nistler allowed five first-inning runs but settled in and threw three shutout innings after that. She also struck out five.

Paige Ballantyne hit two of Manhattan’s homers, including a three-run homer in the first inning, and drove in four runs. Lexi Miller hit the other home run for the Tigers. Claire Nolan went 3 for 3.

