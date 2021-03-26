LAUREL — Cora Styles and Lexie Stahlman both went 4 for 4 as part of Laurel’s 17-hit attack as the Locomotives opened the softball season with a 16-6 five-inning win over Manhattan on Friday.
Bailey Chapman, Shelbi Block and Paige Nistler all added two hits for the Locomotives, who had five extra-base hits to overcome three home runs by Manhattan to get the win.
Styles had a double and triple among her four hits, and she drove in three runs and scored four times. Nistler allowed five first-inning runs but settled in and threw three shutout innings after that. She also struck out five.
Paige Ballantyne hit two of Manhattan’s homers, including a three-run homer in the first inning, and drove in four runs. Lexi Miller hit the other home run for the Tigers. Claire Nolan went 3 for 3.
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Claire Nolan tries to make the tag, but Laurel's Cassidy Hein is safe at second in Laurel on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Claire Nolan (3) connects with the ball during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Delaney Doherty (10) looks to first after making the out at third during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Laurel's Paige Nistler pitches during the Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Paige Ballantyne (20) smiles as she heads to the dugout after hitting a home run during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Laurel's Bailey Chapman heads to the dugout after scoring against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Sierra Blanchard (5) hits a fly ball during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Laurel's Bailey Chapman (11) connects with the ball during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Meagan Elgas (12) pitches during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Jaymi Rosenberger (4) runs to first during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Laurel's Taylor Feller (17) watches the pitch from first during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Natalie Scott (11) throws from the outfield during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Manhattan's Claire Nolan (3) fields the ball and turns to throw to first during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Laurel vs. Manhattan
Laurel's Cora Styles (4) gets a fist bump after scoring during the Laurel Locomotives' game against the Manhattan Tigers in Laurel on Friday, March 26, 2021.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
